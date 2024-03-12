We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
E2351VR
LG E2351VR 顯示屏
(0)
所有規格
一般
-
屏模面積
23
-
面板類型
TN
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距
0.265(H)*0.265(V)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度2D (cd/m2)
250
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度(ms)
5ms
-
觀像角度2D (CR≥10)
170/160
-
觀像角度3D (3DCT≤10)
176/170
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare,3H
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
能源
-
耗電量
30W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
<0.5W
特殊功能
-
Super+ Resolution
Yes
-
SUPER Energy saving
Yes
-
Dual Web & Dual Monitor Setting & Task Bar
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
Tilting
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
549.2(W)*186.5(D)*412.7(H)
-
掛牆
Yes
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
2.72
規格
-
EPA 5.0
Yes
-
支援Windows 7
Yes
-
EPEAT-Gold
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes