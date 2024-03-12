About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG LED顯示屏E42系列

規格

評論

支援

LG LED顯示屏E42系列

E2442V

LG LED顯示屏E42系列

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 屏模面積

    24

  • 面板類型

    TN

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距

    0.277(H)*0.277(V)

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m2)

    250 cd/m²

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度(ms)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度

    170/160

  • 表面處理

    反眩光,3H

輸入/輸出

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

能源

  • 功率型（適配器或二合一）

    適配器

  • 輸入

    100-220V

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    25W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    <0.3W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    <0.3W

特殊功能

  • 圖片模式

    Yes

  • 視頻

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • 智能自動

    Yes

機械

  • 前顏色

    黑色幼紋+亮面

  • 背版顏色

    黑紋

  • 底座

    黑色幼紋+亮面

  • 可拆卸底板

    Yes

  • 傾斜

    有 / -5º (前) ~ 20º (後)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    567(W)*181(D)*418(H)

  • 套裝（無支架）

    567(W)*55(D)*343(H)

  • 掛牆

    掛牆架 VESA兼容(100mmx100mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    3.6

  • 套裝（無支架）

    3.4

規格

  • TCO 5.2

    Yes

  • EPA 5.0

    Yes

  • EPEAT-Gold

    Yes

  • 支援Windows 7

    Yes

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

LG 為您精選