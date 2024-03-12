We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27.6 吋 16:18 DualUp 顯示器配 Ergo 支架及 USB Type-C™
極佳畫質
SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS
DCI-P3 98%（標準）及 HDR10
人體工學設計
C-Clamp 人體工學底座
可靈活移動顯示屏
方便易用
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
小小空間 擴大屏幕
DualUp 顯示器設計精巧，只佔據一個顯示器的空間，但 16:18 長寬比的顯示器卻能在單一屏幕支援兩部 21.5 吋顯示器的畫面。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
考量眼球轉動範圍的人體工學設計
*Ergo 支架：伸縮 210 毫米、旋轉角度 ±335°、旋轉 90°（逆時針）、高度 130 毫米、降低高度 35 毫米、傾斜度 ±25°
**影片中的產品圖像僅供參考，可能與實際產品有所不同。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
*TÜV Rheinland 認證 ID（低藍光 - 硬件解決方案）：1111250391
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
適合創作、開發及 Multi-Tasking 的理想顯示器
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
USB Type-C™
操控方便，簡易連接
USB Type-C™ 一線連接為手提電腦提供畫面顯示、數據傳輸及充電（高達 90W）。
USB Type-C™ 有助方便操控，簡單連接
*為了確保妥為運作，請包裝中隨附的 USB Type-C™ 進行連接。
如何運用 DualUp 顯示器設置
*KVM：鍵盤 (Keyboard)、影片顯示器 (Video Monitor) 及滑鼠 (Mouse)。
**可以透過包裝中隨附的 USB Type-C™ 纜線、HDMI 纜線和 USB2.0 上行纜線連接。
**包裝中不設 DisplayPort 纜線。
更靈活工作空間
C-Clamp 及環形配件
一鍵式安裝
*有關詳細的安裝說明，請參閱 LG.com 支援主頁上的產品手冊。
*影片中的產品圖像僅供參考，可能與實際產品有所不同。
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
27.6
-
Resolution
2560 x 2880
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:18
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉 / Pivot 旋轉 / 伸廷 / 伸縮
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
745 x 240 x 557
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.2
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
Auto Brightness
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Color Weakness
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
User Defined Key
支援
-
Auto Input Switch
支援
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Others (Features)
低藍光
INFO
-
Product name
DualUp
-
Year
2022
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
支援 (1組)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560x2880 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
支援
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (1組/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
支援
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
190W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
28.31W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
-
USB-C
支援
-
USB A to B
支援
-
Others (Accessory)
DC 延長線 1.4m 黑色, Ergo+ 支架、機身電纜蓋、機身頂蓋、扳手
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27.6
-
Size [cm]
70.1
-
Resolution
2560 x 2880
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:18
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18195 x 0.18195
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉 / Pivot 旋轉 / 伸廷 / 伸縮
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100