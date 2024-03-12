About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27.6 吋 16:18 DualUp 顯示器配 Ergo 支架及 USB Type-C™

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

支援

27.6 吋 16:18 DualUp 顯示器配 Ergo 支架及 USB Type-C™

28MQ780-B

27.6 吋 16:18 DualUp 顯示器配 Ergo 支架及 USB Type-C™

(0)
顯示器臂在右邊的正視圖
LG DualUp 顯示器
LG DualUp 顯示器

雙倍畫面，雙重體驗

嶄新 16:18 SDQHD 顯示屏，極致提升效率。

極佳畫質

SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS
DCI-P3 98%（標準）及 HDR10

人體工學設計

C-Clamp 人體工學底座
可靈活移動顯示屏

方便易用

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

小小空間 擴大屏幕

DualUp 16:18 顯示器精巧設計，只佔據一個顯示器的空間，便能支援兩部 21.5 吋 16:9 顯示器的畫面。讓你提升工作效率！

DualUp 顯示器設計精巧，只佔據一個顯示器的空間，但 16:18 長寬比的顯示器卻能在單一屏幕支援兩部 21.5 吋顯示器的畫面。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

顯示屏靈活移動

考量眼球轉動範圍的人體工學設計

Ergo 支架可靈活地移動顯示器，包括內外伸縮、調整旋轉、樞軸、高度和傾斜，讓用家自我調整最理想屏幕位置及角度，享受舒適的工作環境。

*Ergo 支架：伸縮 210 毫米、旋轉角度 ±335°、旋轉 90°（逆時針）、高度 130 毫米、降低高度 35 毫米、傾斜度 ±25°
**影片中的產品圖像僅供參考，可能與實際產品有所不同。

Nano IPS 顯示器支援寬廣色譜、98% DCI-P3 色域，並在 HDR10 的支援下呈現生動色彩。
SDQHD Nano IPS 顯示器

畫質精密細緻
滿足工作需要

27.6 吋 SDQHD（2560 x 2880，16:18 長寬比）Nano IPS 覆蓋 98% DCI-P3 色域並支援 HDR10,，呈現寬廣色譜及生動色彩。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

LG 的繽紛屏幕畫面抑制藍光，具備 TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® 顯示屏認證，有助雙眼抵禦藍光。
護眼低藍光

於高質素影像下保持觀看舒適

TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® 認證低藍光輸出。於 RGB 硬件和軟件調校下，保護雙眼免受藍光傷害，同時呈現豐富影像色彩。

*TÜV Rheinland 認證 ID（低藍光 - 硬件解決方案）：1111250391
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。

光度感測能令光位更亮、暗位更深。
環境光感應器

通過自動亮度調節，減少眼睛疲勞

透過光度感測，使屏幕於不同的照明或光暗環境下保持明亮清晰的畫面，提一個舒適的工作環境。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

適合創作、開發及 Multi-Tasking 的理想顯示器

LG DualUp 顯示器嶄新 16:18 長寬比例，讓效率及生產力比以往更勝一籌。在拓闊延伸的上下空間，一眼盡覽更多資訊。

專為程式員而設的 LG DualUp 顯示器

適合程式員

於雙倍大的屏幕上編寫程式碼，查看更多代碼或文字，更可減少滾動滑鼠的次數。

專為創作人及串流者而設的 LG DualUp 顯示器

適合創作人及串流者

使用 DualUp 顯示器開 live，即時查看眾多聊天記錄及反應。

"專為設計師而設的 LG DualUp 顯示器"

適合設計師

寬闊DualUp 顯示器方便一覽無遺地編輯多層內容，同時又能節省桌面空間，造就更廣闊宜人的工作環境。

專為辦公室職員而設的 LG DualUp 顯示器


辦公室職員

DualUp 顯示器的直向延伸屏幕可方便查看多份數據表，處理工作時更高效方便。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

USB Type-C™

操控方便，簡易連接

USB Type-C™ 一線連接為手提電腦提供畫面顯示、數據傳輸及充電（高達 90W）。

USB Type-C™ 有助方便操控，簡單連接

顯示屏

顯示屏

高達96W充電功率

充電

數據傳輸

數據傳輸

*為了確保妥為運作，請包裝中隨附的 USB Type-C™ 進行連接。

如何運用 DualUp 顯示器設置

PBP 及內置 KVM*

透過 DualUp 顯示器，可運用分割畫面功能以控制來自兩部電腦的多個內容。內置的 KVM 功能，讓你使用一個鍵盤單及滑鼠便可輕鬆管理內容。

單訊號源 PBP**

通過連接兩條 HDMI、DisplayPort 和 USB Type-C™ ，便可享 28MQ780 的雙顯示器設置，無須使用軟件或快捷鍵，即可輕而易舉地控制雙屏。

*KVM：鍵盤 (Keyboard)、影片顯示器 (Video Monitor) 及滑鼠 (Mouse)。
**可以透過包裝中隨附的 USB Type-C™ 纜線、HDMI 纜線和 USB2.0 上行纜線連接。
**包裝中不設 DisplayPort 纜線。

更靈活工作空間


設計僅佔用極少桌面空間，亦簡化了安裝步驟。
簡約工作環境

騰出更多桌面空間

未有 DualUp 而只用傳統顯示器時，需要使用超過 2 倍的現有空間，才能享用雙重顯示器。LG DualUp 顯示器讓你於現有空間，享受雙倍畫面。安裝過程方便輕鬆，配備 C-Clamp 及環形配件、一鍵式安裝，而無需其他設備。

  •  

    C-Clamp 及環形配件

     

     

  •  

  •  

    一鍵式安裝

     

     

*有關詳細的安裝說明，請參閱 LG.com 支援主頁上的產品手冊。
*影片中的產品圖像僅供參考，可能與實際產品有所不同。

列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    27.6

  • Resolution

    2560 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:18

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉 / Pivot 旋轉 / 伸廷 / 伸縮

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    745 x 240 x 557

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.2

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • Auto Brightness

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • User Defined Key

    支援

  • Auto Input Switch

    支援

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Others (Features)

    低藍光

INFO

  • Product name

    DualUp

  • Year

    2022

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    支援 (1組)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560x2880 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    支援

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Upstream Port

    支援 (1組/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (2組/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    支援

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    190W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    28.31W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    支援

  • USB-C

    支援

  • USB A to B

    支援

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC 延長線 1.4m 黑色, Ergo+ 支架、機身電纜蓋、機身頂蓋、扳手

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27.6

  • Size [cm]

    70.1

  • Resolution

    2560 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:18

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18195 x 0.18195

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉 / Pivot 旋轉 / 伸廷 / 伸縮

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

LG 為您精選