22MB37PU
22 吋 IPS LED 顯示器
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
屏幕大小(吋)
21.5
-
屏幕類型
LED IPS
-
色域（CIE1931）
72%
-
色彩深度（顏色數）
16.7M Colours
-
螢幕比例
16:9
-
解像度
1920 X 1080
-
亮度（Typ.)
250 cd/m2
-
對比度
1000:1
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
反應時間(GTG)
5ms
-
可視角度（CR≥10）
178°/178°
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare 3H
功能特色
-
閱讀模式
支援
-
Original Ratio
支援
-
DDC/CI
支援
-
HDCP
支援
-
Key Lock
支援
-
隨插即用
支援
-
Response Time Control
支援
-
顏色校對
支援
-
Off Timer
支援
-
Six Axis Control
支援
背面輸入連接
-
Digital
DVI-D (1), D-Sub (1)
-
Audio
PC Audio
背面輸出連接
-
Audio
Speaker (1W x 2)
電源
-
類型
Built-In-Power
-
輸入
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
耗電量
-
一般運作
15.9W
-
省電模式/睡眠(最大)
0.3W
標準及認證
-
TCO (Ver.)
有 (6.0)
-
UL (cUL)
有
-
TUV-GS
有
-
TUV-Ergo
有
-
CB
有
-
FCC-B
有
-
CE
有
-
ISO 9241-307
有
-
Windows
Win 10
-
ROHS, REACH
有
尺吋(闊X深X高, MM)
-
連座檯架
509 x 239 x 349
-
不連座檯架
509 x 62 x 304
重量(KG)
-
連座檯架
3.6
-
不連座檯架
2.4
配件
-
標準配件
Power Cord, USB, PC Audio