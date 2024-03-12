About Cookies on This Site

22 吋 IPS LED 顯示器

規格

評論

支援

22 吋 IPS LED 顯示器

22MB37PU

22 吋 IPS LED 顯示器

(0)
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 屏幕大小(吋)

    21.5

  • 屏幕類型

    LED IPS

  • 色域（CIE1931）

    72%

  • 色彩深度（顏色數）

    16.7M Colours

  • 螢幕比例

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920 X 1080

  • 亮度（Typ.)

    250 cd/m2

  • 對比度

    1000:1

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 反應時間(GTG)

    5ms

  • 可視角度（CR≥10）

    178°/178°

  • 表面處理

    Anti-Glare 3H

功能特色

  • 閱讀模式

    支援

  • Original Ratio

    支援

  • DDC/CI

    支援

  • HDCP

    支援

  • Key Lock

    支援

  • 隨插即用

    支援

  • Response Time Control

    支援

  • 顏色校對

    支援

  • Off Timer

    支援

  • Six Axis Control

    支援

背面輸入連接

  • Digital

    DVI-D (1), D-Sub (1)

  • Audio

    PC Audio

背面輸出連接

  • Audio

    Speaker (1W x 2)

電源

  • 類型

    Built-In-Power

  • 輸入

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

耗電量

  • 一般運作

    15.9W

  • 省電模式/睡眠(最大)

    0.3W

標準及認證

  • TCO (Ver.)

    有 (6.0)

  • UL (cUL)

  • TUV-GS

  • TUV-Ergo

  • CB

  • FCC-B

  • CE

  • ISO 9241-307

  • Windows

    Win 10

  • ROHS, REACH

尺吋(闊X深X高, MM)

  • 連座檯架

    509 x 239 x 349

  • 不連座檯架

    509 x 62 x 304

重量(KG)

  • 連座檯架

    3.6

  • 不連座檯架

    2.4

配件

  • 標準配件

    Power Cord, USB, PC Audio

