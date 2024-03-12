We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22 吋全高清 IPS 顯示器
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
21.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
Aadapt to the rest based on above
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
488.7 x 293.0 x 66.8
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
561 x 363 x 139
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
3.7
FEATURES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Color Weakness
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
INFO
-
Product name
PC 顯示器
-
Year
2018
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
支援 (1組)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
16.4W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
18.0W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
13.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
因每個地區而異
-
HDMI
因每個地區而異
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
21.5
-
Size [cm]
54.6
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2480 x 0.2480
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75