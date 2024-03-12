We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22吋全高清IPS LED屏幕
所有規格
MULTI
-
Size(Inch)
21.5“ / 54.6cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.24795 x 0.24795
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
SIGNAL INPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back (horizontal)
AUDIO OUTPUT
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back
POWER INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.3A
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA)
20W
-
Normal On(Typ.)
23W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
D-SUB
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
HDMI
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
PC
-
D-sub
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
VIDEO
-
HDMI
1080P
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6
-
Key Type
Tact Type
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White blinking
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
LANGUAGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
PICTURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
OnScreen Control
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black high glossy
-
B/Cover
Black hairline + texture
-
Stand
Black high glossy
-
Base
Black high glossy
-
Others
Black Texture
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
508.4 x 187.4 x 387.6
-
Set (without Stand)
508.4 x 57.3 x 313.1
-
Box
577 x 381 x 118
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x 75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.7kg
-
Set (without Stand)
2.5kg
-
Box
4kg
STUFFING
-
Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
900/1980/2200
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (win10)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
HDMI
Option