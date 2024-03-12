About Cookies on This Site

LG Personal TV MT47D

規格

評論

支援

LG Personal TV MT47D

22MT47D

LG Personal TV MT47D

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    approx. 22inch

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 色域 (CIE1976)

    72%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距

    0.24795*0.24795mm

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080

  • 光亮度 (cd/m2)

    250

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 反應時間(GTG)

    5ms

  • 表面處理

    non Glare

  • 觀測角

    178/178

連接 (輸入及輸出)

  • Signal Inuput (Jack Location)

    Rear/Side (USB,Audio IN)

  • - D-Sub

    Yes

  • - Composite

    Yes

  • - Component

    Yes

  • - HDMI (Ver.)

    Yes (1EA, HDMI1.3)

  • - USB (Ver.)

    Yes (USB 2.0)

  • Audio Input (Jack Location)

    Rear/Side (PC Audio in)

  • - RCA

    Yes

  • - PC Audio in

    Yes

  • Tuner Input (Jack Location)

    Rear

  • - Digital

    DTMB

  • - Analog

    PAL Multi

揚聲器

  • Type

    Internal

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

配件

  • 遙控器

    Yes

電源

  • 類型

    轉接器 (32W)

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 240V

  • 耗電量- 正常開機(Typ.)

    26W

  • 耗電量 - 省電/睡眠模式(最高)

    1W

  • 耗電量 - DC關閉(最高)

    0.4W

頻率

  • D-Sub: H-Frequency

    30kHz~83kHz

  • D-Sub: V-Frequency

    56Hz~75Hz

  • HDMI: H-Frequency

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI: V-Frequency

    56Hz~75Hz

解像度

  • PC: D-Sub

    1920x1080

  • PC: HDMI

    1920x1080

  • Video: HDMI

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video: Component

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video: Composit

    480i, 576i

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Key

  • Key Type

    Joystick (4 direction-center push)

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Amber

  • LED Color (Standby)

    Red

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom (center)

OSD

  • Number of Language

    2 Language (English/Traditional Chinese)

  • Country

    Hong Kong

特殊功能

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • 智能自動模式 (自動解像)

    Yes

  • 遙控器

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

    Yes (Video, Music, Picture)

  • Gaming Mode

    Yes (Black Stabilizer)

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Time Machine Ready

    Ready (External device) / Recording: Yes, Time Shift: Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2

  • Triple XD engine

    Yes

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI1/2 (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI1/2 Full Wide - DTV 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2 Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2 Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2

  • Virtual surround

    Yes

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Hotel Model

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

顏色

  • Front

    Black Glossy

  • B/Cover

    texture

  • Stand

    Black Glossy

  • Base

    Black Glossy

支架

  • 可拆卸底座

    可拆卸

  • 傾斜(角度)

    -5~20 degree

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    507.6 x 158.7 x 365.4

  • 套裝（無支架）

    507.6 x 52.7 x 316.5

  • 掛牆

    75*75

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    2.9

  • 套裝（無支架）

    2.75

