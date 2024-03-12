We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Personal TV MT47D
所有規格
共通規格
-
平面尺寸(吋)
approx. 22inch
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域 (CIE1976)
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距
0.24795*0.24795mm
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080
-
光亮度 (cd/m2)
250
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
反應時間(GTG)
5ms
-
表面處理
non Glare
-
觀測角
178/178
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
Signal Inuput (Jack Location)
Rear/Side (USB,Audio IN)
-
- D-Sub
Yes
-
- Composite
Yes
-
- Component
Yes
-
- HDMI (Ver.)
Yes (1EA, HDMI1.3)
-
- USB (Ver.)
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
Audio Input (Jack Location)
Rear/Side (PC Audio in)
-
- RCA
Yes
-
- PC Audio in
Yes
-
Tuner Input (Jack Location)
Rear
-
- Digital
DTMB
-
- Analog
PAL Multi
揚聲器
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W x 2
配件
-
遙控器
Yes
電源
-
類型
轉接器 (32W)
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V
-
耗電量- 正常開機(Typ.)
26W
-
耗電量 - 省電/睡眠模式(最高)
1W
-
耗電量 - DC關閉(最高)
0.4W
頻率
-
D-Sub: H-Frequency
30kHz~83kHz
-
D-Sub: V-Frequency
56Hz~75Hz
-
HDMI: H-Frequency
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI: V-Frequency
56Hz~75Hz
解像度
-
PC: D-Sub
1920x1080
-
PC: HDMI
1920x1080
-
Video: HDMI
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video: Component
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video: Composit
480i, 576i
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Joystick (4 direction-center push)
-
LED Color (On mode)
Off
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Amber
-
LED Color (Standby)
Red
-
[Key Location]
Bottom (center)
OSD
-
Number of Language
2 Language (English/Traditional Chinese)
-
Country
Hong Kong
特殊功能
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動模式 (自動解像)
Yes
-
遙控器
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
EPG
Yes
-
Divx HD player (USB Media Player)
Yes (Video, Music, Picture)
-
Gaming Mode
Yes (Black Stabilizer)
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Time Machine Ready
Ready (External device) / Recording: Yes, Time Shift: Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Triple XD engine
Yes
-
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI1/2 (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI1/2 Full Wide - DTV 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2 Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2 Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2
-
Virtual surround
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Hotel Model
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
顏色
-
Front
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover
texture
-
Stand
Black Glossy
-
Base
Black Glossy
支架
-
可拆卸底座
可拆卸
-
傾斜(角度)
-5~20 degree
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
507.6 x 158.7 x 365.4
-
套裝（無支架）
507.6 x 52.7 x 316.5
-
掛牆
75*75
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
2.9
-
套裝（無支架）
2.75