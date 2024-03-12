About Cookies on This Site

LG IPS MP77 顯示屏

規格

評論

支援

LG IPS MP77 顯示屏

24MP77HM-P

LG IPS MP77 顯示屏

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    23.8

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 色域

    72%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.2745 mm x 0.2745 mm

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • 表面處理

    Anti-Glare, 3H

連接

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    後面

  • Audio Input [Jack Location]

    後面

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    Yes

  • Audio Output [Jack Location]

    背面

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

揚聲器

  • 揚聲器

    Slim Invisible Speaker

  • 輸出功率

    5W x 2

電源

  • 類型

    Adapter

  • 輸入

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30∼83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~61Hz

解像度

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    1080p

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 key

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    white

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • 國家

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • 語言數目

    17

特殊功能

  • ----- 圖片 -----

    -----

  • 圖片模式

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • ORIGINAL RATIO

    Yes

  • ----- 一般功能 -----

    -----

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • 智能自動

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Color Cloning

    Yes

  • Color Wizard

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

機械

  • 前顏色

    Black high glossy

  • 背版顏色

    Black high glossy

  • 支架顏色

    PC Transparent

  • 底座

    Silver spray

  • 其他

    Black high glossy

  • 可拆卸底板

    Yes

  • 傾斜

    -3º (前) ~ 20º(後)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（CM）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    54.2*18.2*42.8

  • 套裝(不連底座)

    54.2*5.2*32.8

  • 掛牆

    7.5*7.5

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝 (連底座)

    3.5

  • 套裝 (無底座)

    2.9

標準

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows

    Win8

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

