23.8 吋 QHD IPS 顯示器, 兼容 AMD FreeSync™

23.8 吋 QHD IPS 顯示器, 兼容 AMD FreeSync™

24QP500-B

23.8 吋 QHD IPS 顯示器, 兼容 AMD FreeSync™

23.8 吋 QHD IPS 顯示器

從不同角度均能呈現真實色彩

顯示器採用 QHD IPS 屏幕（2560x1440），可顯示更清晰一致的真實色彩。回應時間縮短同時改善了色彩呈現的表現，使用家幾乎從任何一個角度觀看屏幕，均可看到一致的色彩。

23.8 吋 QHD IPS 顯示器：真實色彩，廣角觀賞。

HDR 支援特定級別的色彩和亮度，而 SDR 則具有鮮明的內容色彩
HDR 10

極致對比

HDR 技術現已適用於各種內容。此顯示器兼容行業對高動態範圍標準 HDR10，覆蓋 99% 的 sRGB 色譜，可顯示一般顯示器以外的特定顏色和亮度級別，讓用家享受精準色彩的內容。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

閱讀模式

減少藍光，使用家看得更舒適

「閱讀模式」能減少藍光，從而舒緩眼睛疲勞，其屏幕的色溫類似於紙張，提供最佳閱讀環境。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

  • 閃爍
  • 不閃爍技術
不閃爍技術

減少視覺疲勞

不閃爍技術可讓螢幕的閃爍情況降至近乎零，有助保護用家視力，可以舒適地工作一整天。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

三邊纖薄邊框設計

使人沉醉的視聽體驗

此顯示屏三邊展現纖薄邊框，畫面毫不失真，另外配上便利的傾斜度調校功能以締造非凡的工作環境。

三邊纖薄邊框設計

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
開啟 AMD FreeSync™ 時能享受流暢的遊戲畫面，而關閉AMD FreeSync™時則可能出現螢幕窒機和撕裂。
AMD FreeSync™

流暢及快速的動作

遊戲用家透過 AMD FreeSync™ 可在清晰流暢的遊戲中，縱享絲滑無比的體驗。影像撕裂及畫面延遲問題，幾乎一掃而空。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。
*對比「關掉」模式（左圖）與 AMD FreeSync™。

  • 傳統式
  • DAS

比敵人更快做出反應

透過 Dynamic Action Sync 減少輸入延遲，有助玩家即時捕捉關鍵動作。

*傳統模式顯示無法支援 Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) 功能。
*上方模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。

漆黑中發動攻擊

Black Stabilizer 有助遊戲玩家避免狙擊手匿藏暗處，並在槍火爆發時迅速逃脫。

*上方模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。

OnScreen Control 提供倍加簡易的用家介面
OnScreen Control

點擊數下
全面掌控

若要自行建立專屬的工作空間，只需點擊數下，即可分割顯示屏或調整基本的顯示器選項。

*最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.COM 下載。
*影片中的產品圖像及 OnScreen Control 僅供參考，可能與實際產品及真實 OnScreen Control 有所不同。

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    540.1 x 413.2 x 211.5

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    611 x 391 x 165

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.5

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    PC 顯示器

  • Year

    2021

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    支援

  • Display Port

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Size [cm]

    60.45

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2058 x 0.2058

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

