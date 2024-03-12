We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 吋全高清 IPS 顯示器
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
所有規格
INFO
-
Product name
PC 顯示器
-
Year
2019
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
DISPLAY
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.6
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Color Weakness
支援
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
支援
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
支援 (1組)
-
Audio In
支援
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
支援
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
29W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
27.6W
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
Aadapt to the rest based on above
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
690 x 432 x 143
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.2 x 362.6 x 72.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.8
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
因每個地區而異