27吋全高清IPS LED屏幕
所有規格
MULTI
Size (Inch / cm)
27"/ 68.6cm
Panel Type
IPS (Neo blade I)
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.3114 x 0.3114
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
SIGNAL INPUT
D-Sub
Yes
HDMI
Yes(HDMIx2)
[ Jack Location ]
Back
AUDIO INPUT
PC Audio In
Yes
[ Jack Location ]
Back
AUDIO OUTPUT
Headphone Out
Yes
[ Jack Location ]
Back
SPEAKER
Type
Slim Invisible Speaker
Audio output (watt)
5W x 2
Others
Maxx audio
POWER INPUT/OUTPUT
Type
Adapter
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
Normal On(EPA)
20.3W
Normal On(Typ.)
31W
-
Under 0.3W
-
Under 0.3W
D-SUB
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
HDMI
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
PC
D-sub
1920 x 1080
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
VIDEO
HDMI
1080P
CONTROL KEY
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
Key Type
Joystick
LED Color (On mode)
White
LED Color (Power save mode)
White Blinking
[Key Location]
Bottom
LANGUAGE
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese
Number of Language
18
PICTURE
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color weakness
Reader Mode
Yes
Original Ratio
Yes
FreeSync
Off(Deafult)
GENERAL FUNCTION
DDC/CI
Yes
HDCP
Yes
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
Key Lock
Yes
Plug & Play
Yes
Response Time Control
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
Color Weakness
Yes
Flicker safe
Yes
Automatic Standby
Yes
Six Axis Control
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
4 screen split
Yes
On Screen Control
Yes
FreeSync
Yes
Others
Black Stabilizer
COLOR
Front
Black high glossy
B/Cover
Black high glossy
Stand
Black high glossy / Texture
Base
Black high glossy / Texture
Others
Black high glossy
STAND
Base Detchable
Yes
Tilt(Angle)
-2 ~ 15 Degree
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)
Set (with Stand)
613.8 x 204.6 x 457.4
Set (without Stand)
613.8 x 92.0 x 363.0
Box
686 x 437 x 139
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
WEIGHT(KG)
Set (with Stand)
5.0
Set (without Stand)
4.5
Box
6.6
STUFFING
Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
640 / 1360 / 1615
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
600 / 1200 / 1360
WRAP
Packing Material
EPS
Stacking Type
Face Down
Box Printing Type
Flexo
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
UL(cUL)
Yes
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Yes (Gold)
-
Yes (Gold)
-
Yes (Gold)
-
Yes (win10)
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
Power Cord
Option
D-Sub
Option
stand body
Yes
Stand base
Yes
cable holder
Yes
CD
Yes
ESG
Yes
Manual
Yes
HDMI
Option