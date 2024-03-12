We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS MP77 顯示屏
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
27
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.3114(H)*0.3114(V)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
178/178
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare, 3H
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
後面
-
Audio Input [Jack Location]
後面
-
電腦音頻輸入
Yes
-
Audio Output [Jack Location]
背面
-
耳機輸出
Yes
揚聲器
-
揚聲器
Slim Invisible Speaker
-
輸出功率
5W x 2
電源
-
類型
Adapter
-
輸入
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
解像度
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
1080p
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 key
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
white
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
國家
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
語言數目
17
特殊功能
-
----- 圖片 -----
-----
-
圖片模式
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
ORIGINAL RATIO
Yes
-
----- 一般功能 -----
-----
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Color Cloning
Yes
-
Color Wizard
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
機械
-
前顏色
Black high glossy
-
背版顏色
Black high glossy
-
支架顏色
PC Transparent
-
底座
Silver spray
-
其他
Black high glossy
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
-3º (前) ~ 20º(後)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（CM）
-
套裝(連底座)
61.4*18.2*46.9
-
套裝(不連底座)
61.4*5.2*36.9
-
掛牆
7.5*7.5
重量（公斤）
-
套裝 (連底座)
4.8
-
套裝 (無底座)
4.3
標準
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Win8
配件
-
電源線
Yes