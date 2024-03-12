We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27MU67
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
27
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
sRGB 99%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
像素間距(mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
3840*2160
-
對比度 (DFC)
On/Off
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
178/178
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare 3H
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面
-
HDMI
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
Display Port
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
Mini DisplayPort
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
耳機輸出
Yes
電源
-
類型
40W Built-in PSU
-
輸入
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
39W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
0.5W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.3W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~135kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
-
H-Frequency (Display)
30~135kHz
-
V-Frequency (Display)
56~61Hz
-
FreeSync V-Frequency Range
40~60Hz
解像度
-
HDMI (PC)
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
DP (PC)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
7 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color(On mode)
white
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
國家
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
語言數目
16
特殊功能
-
sRGB
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (2.2)
-
即插即用
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Super+ Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes (40~60Hz)
機械
-
前顏色
Black Texture
-
背版顏色
Black Texture
-
支架顏色
Black Texture
-
底座
Black Texture
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 35 º(rear)
-
旋轉
Yes (-45º ~ +45º)
-
高度調節（毫米）
Yes (130mm range)
-
樞軸
Yes
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
643.0*250.0*438.6
-
套裝（無支架）
643.0*55.6*381.2
-
掛牆
100mmx100mm
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
7.8
-
套裝（無支架）
5.5
標準
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
FFC-B CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
C-TICK
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS. REACH
Yes
-
Windows
Win8
-
Display Port
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
mDP to DP
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (Screen Split, Dual Controller)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
Yes