規格

評論

支援

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    27

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 色域

    sRGB 99%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    3840*2160

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    On/Off

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • 表面處理

    Anti-Glare 3H

連接

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    背面

  • HDMI

    Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

  • Display Port

    Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

  • Mini DisplayPort

    Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

電源

  • 類型

    40W Built-in PSU

  • 輸入

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    39W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    0.5W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    0.3W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~135kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~61Hz

  • H-Frequency (Display)

    30~135kHz

  • V-Frequency (Display)

    56~61Hz

  • FreeSync V-Frequency Range

    40~60Hz

解像度

  • HDMI (PC)

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

  • DP (PC)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • HDMI (Video)

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    front

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    7 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color(On mode)

    white

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • 國家

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean

  • 語言數目

    16

特殊功能

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (2.2)

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Super+ Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes (40~60Hz)

機械

  • 前顏色

    Black Texture

  • 背版顏色

    Black Texture

  • 支架顏色

    Black Texture

  • 底座

    Black Texture

  • 可拆卸底板

    Yes

  • 傾斜

    Yes / -5º (front) ~ 35 º(rear)

  • 旋轉

    Yes (-45º ~ +45º)

  • 高度調節（毫米）

    Yes (130mm range)

  • 樞軸

    Yes

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    643.0*250.0*438.6

  • 套裝（無支架）

    643.0*55.6*381.2

  • 掛牆

    100mmx100mm

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    7.8

  • 套裝（無支架）

    5.5

標準

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • FFC-B CE

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • C-TICK

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ROHS. REACH

    Yes

  • Windows

    Win8

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • mDP to DP

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes (Screen Split, Dual Controller)

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Guides on Using Product Functions

    Yes

