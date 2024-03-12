About Cookies on This Site

27 吋 QHD IPS 顯示器, 兼容 AMD FreeSync™

27QN600-B

27 吋 QHD IPS 顯示器, 兼容 AMD FreeSync™

(0)
27 吋 QHD IPS 顯示器任何角度顏色皆不失真
27 吋 QHD IPS 顯示屏

從不同角度均能呈現真實色彩

顯示器採用 QHD IPS 屏幕（2560x1440），可顯示更清晰一致的真實色彩。回應時間縮短同時改善了色彩呈現的表現，使用家幾乎從任何一個角度觀看屏幕，均可看到一致的色彩。
HDR 10:極致對比
HDR 10

極致對比

兼容行業對高動態範圍標準 HDR10 ，可顯示一般顯示器以外的特定顏色和亮度級別，更充分地呈現創作者的原始內容。

*以此影像模擬以助理解。

色彩校準：真實色彩視圖
色彩校準

真實色彩視圖

透過色彩校準來維持螢幕上的精準色彩，保留原始真實顏色。
閱讀模式：減少藍光，使用家看得更舒適

閱讀模式

減少藍光，使用家看得更舒適

減少藍光有助於減輕眼睛疲勞，閱讀模式更方便用家閱讀。只需幾步簡易操作，讓用家在最舒適的狀況下作長時間閱讀。

 

不閃爍技術：減少視覺疲勞
不閃爍技術

減少視覺疲勞

不閃爍技術可讓螢幕幾乎零閃爍，有助保護用家的視力。用家可以舒適地工作一整天。
AMD FreeSync™:畫面顯示更加清晰流暢
AMD FreeSync™

畫面顯示更加清晰流暢

透過 AMD FreeSync™ 技術，玩家可在高解像度的迅速遊戲中，縱享流暢無比的體驗。AMD FreeSync™ 將影像撕裂及畫面延遲的問題一掃而空。
Dynamic Action Sync：比敵人更快做出反應

Dynamic Action Sync

比敵人更快做出反應

在漆黑的場景也能讓玩家清晰看到整個畫面，讓玩家清楚看到在漆黑中準備攻擊用家的敵人。

Black Stabilizer：漆黑中發動攻擊
Black Stabilizer

漆黑中發動攻擊

在漆黑的場景也能讓玩家清晰看到整個畫面，讓玩家清楚看到在漆黑中準備攻擊用家的敵人。
弧形設計支架：符合人體工學設計
弧形設計支架

符合人體工學設計

更薄，更堅固的三邊纖薄邊框設計弧形支架適合各種空間。底座可供調整，以改變顯示器的傾斜度，令用家使用時份外舒適。
主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    701 x 481 x 197

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.72

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.75

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    PC 顯示器

  • Year

    2020

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    支援

  • Display Port

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.466

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

