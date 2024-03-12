We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
畫面更細緻，視覺更享受
所有規格
BASIC
-
Size(Inch)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Brightness(Typ.)
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)
Anti-Glare 3H
SIGNAL INPUT
-
HDMI
2 (ver 2.0)
-
- H-Frequency
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
- V-Frequency
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
- Resolution - PC
3840x2160@60Hz
-
- Resolution - Video
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
Display Port
1 (ver 1.2)
-
- FreeSync V-Frequency Range
40~60Hz
-
USB Type-C
1 (60W PD, DP Alt. Mode, Data), UHD@60Hz
-
[ Jack Location ]
Rear
AUDIO OUTPUT
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Rear
POWER
-
Type
140W Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(Typ.)
42W
-
Normal On
29W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White blinking
-
[Key Location]
Front
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
16
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB Down-stream
2 (2 Downsteam ports, 1 additional service port)
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (2.2)
-
PBP
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Marker
Yes
-
DICOM Mode
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
DESIGN - COLOR
-
Front
Front Deco : Black texture, Middle : Silver spray
-
Back Cover
White High glossy
-
Stand
White High glossy / Silver spray
-
Base
Silver Spray
DESIGN - STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
One Click stand set-up
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes (-3~20 )
-
Height(mm)
Yes (range 110mm)
-
Pivot
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
615 x 222.6 x 425.2
-
Set (without Stand)
615 x 42.7 x 365.1
-
Box
835*171*476
-
Wall Mount
100mm x 100mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
6.2kg
-
Set (without Stand)
4.7kg
-
Box
10.1kg
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Ultra HD (Europe)
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB-C DP Alt.Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Cable Holder
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)