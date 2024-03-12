About Cookies on This Site

32 吋 HDR 10 全高清顯示器

32ML600M-B

32 吋 HDR 10 全高清顯示器

(0)
高清色準 1
全高清 IPS 顯示屏

高清色準

全高清 1080p 解像度帶來極致細膩、無比清晰的畫面，配合 IPS 技術，因縮短滯後時間使反應更快，色效亦大大改善，讓用家可從任何角度觀看動人畫面。
HDR 10 1

HDR 10

HDR 突破舊有標準，支援 HDR 的顯示器能使白色更亮而黑色更暗黑，倍加細緻地呈現圖像的光暗位，畫面遠勝傳統顯示器。

* 此視乎 Windows 10 操作系統，HDR 內容或未能準確顯示。請檢查 Windows 的 HDR 開/關設定。Windows 的 HDR 默認設定為「開」；並於觀看非 HDR 內容時，應設定至「關」。模擬影像。
（將會提供軟件更新）

使用 DCI-P3 95% 的色彩範圍1

使用 DCI-P3 95% 的色彩範圍

LG IPS 顯示器支援廣闊的色譜、95% 的 DCI-P3 色域及 99% 的 sRGB，用以編制影像，亦能準確地表達數碼內容的色彩。
進階遊戲功能 1

進階遊戲功能

即時反應，迅捷行動1
Dynamic Action Sync

即時反應，迅捷行動

通過 Dynamic Action Sync 毫無延誤地做出攻擊動作。透過把輸入延誤減到最低，使用家的感官和節奏與遊戲的場景即時同步。
敵人從此無處可藏1
Black Stabilizer

敵人從此無處可藏

即使在最暗場景，仍能清晰顯示畫面。LG 的 Black Stabilizer 能感測黑暗畫面而加以提亮，讓遊戲玩家清楚看到匿藏暗處的敵人並作出攻擊。
更精確瞄準 1
Crosshairs

更精確瞄準

目標點固定在中心，改善射擊準繩度。
用家介面倍加簡易 1
OnScreen Control

用家介面倍加簡易

OnScreen Control 簡單易用。只需點擊數下，即可自訂顯示屏選項。

* 最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.com 下載。所示圖片僅供參考。

安裝簡易，靈活多變1
掛牆架

安裝簡易，靈活多變

掛上顯示器，以配合工作或遊戲時的個人化佈置。
LG 會員招募1

LG 會員招募

LG 會員招募 詳情
主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    813 x 516 x 150

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.2

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Crosshair

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    PC 顯示器

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    支援 (1組)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    36.7W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    39W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1212 x 0.3637

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

