32 吋 HDR 10 全高清顯示器
* 此視乎 Windows 10 操作系統，HDR 內容或未能準確顯示。請檢查 Windows 的 HDR 開/關設定。Windows 的 HDR 默認設定為「開」；並於觀看非 HDR 內容時，應設定至「關」。模擬影像。
（將會提供軟件更新）
* 最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.com 下載。所示圖片僅供參考。
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
813 x 516 x 150
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.2
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Color Weakness
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
INFO
-
Product name
PC 顯示器
-
Year
2019
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
支援 (1組)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
36.7W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
39W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1212 x 0.3637
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100