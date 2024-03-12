About Cookies on This Site

19" 標準系列液晶顯示屏

規格

評論

支援

19" 標準系列液晶顯示屏

L1942P-BF

19" 標準系列液晶顯示屏

所有規格

共通規格

  • 產品類別

    辦公室

一般

  • 屏模面積

    19

  • 色域

    72%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距

    0.300(H)*0.300(V)

  • 長寬比

    5:4

  • 解像度

    1280*1024

  • 亮度(cd/m2)

    300 cd/m²

  • 對比度

    8000:1

  • 反應時間 (Typ)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度

    170/160

  • 表面處理

    Non-Glare

輸入/輸出

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

能源

  • 功率型（適配器或二合一）

    LIPS

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    34W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    1W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    1W

特殊功能

  • f-引擎

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • 智能自動

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    DDC2B

機械

  • 可拆卸底板

    Yes

  • 傾斜

    6º-17º

  • 高度調節（毫米）

    110mm

  • 樞軸

    Yes(90º)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    406.3(W)*241.6(D)*421.8(H)

  • 套裝（無支架）

    406.3(W)*58.4(D)*344.5(H)

  • 掛牆

    VESA 75*75

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    4.3

  • 套裝（無支架）

    3.2

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

維修

  • 維修

    3 Years

LG 為您精選