27 吋 UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1 毫秒(GtG) 遊戲顯示器，支援 144Hz / 160Hz (超頻) 及 HDMI 2.1
*選擇「加速模式」，執行「 1 毫秒回應速度」（遊戲模式 → 回應時間 → 加速模式）
**如需超頻至160Hz，必須使用支援DSC及Display Port 1.4的顯示卡。
同時享受極佳色彩及極速快感
UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.
*如需使用顯示4K 160Hz，顯示卡必須支援DSC功能。請向顯示卡供應商查詢詳情。
*此產品支援 144Hz (超頻 160Hz)。唯於使用 HDMI 2.1 的連接線下，此產品將支援 4K 及 120Hz 可變刷新率 (VRR)。
*需使用支援 DSC 的顯示卡以使用 4K 160Hz。請向顯示卡供應商查詢詳情。
*模擬影像以便理解，實際顯示或有所不同。
*使用硬件色彩校正時必須安裝 LG Calibration Studio。用家須單獨購買校準器。
驚人速度
*IPS 5 毫秒 (左圖) 及 1 毫秒(GtG) 回應時間之比較。
**如需超頻至160Hz，必須使用支援DSC及Display Port 1.4的顯示卡。
NVIDIA 認證兼容 G-SYNC® Compatible
*關閉 (左圖) 及 開啟 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible之比較。
清晰、流暢、快速
*關閉 (左圖) 及 開啟 AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro 之比較。
-
傳統
-
DAS
比敵人更快做出反應
*常規模式下不支援 Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) 功能。
-
關
-
開
漆黑中發動攻擊
-
關
-
開
更精確瞄準
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
735 x 522 x 220
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11
SMART FEATURES
-
Art Gallery
支援
-
LG Channels
支援
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
HW Calibration
硬件校正就緒
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
支援
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
FPS Counter
支援
-
OverClocking
支援
-
User Defined Key
支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (1組/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
-
WEEE
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
-
Display Port
支援
-
USB A to B
支援
-
Others (Accessory)
滑鼠支架 (掛鉤)
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
支援
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.47
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100