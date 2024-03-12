We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 吋 UltraGear™ 全高清遊戲顯示器
快速回應
流暢遊戲體驗
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
*「1ms 動態影像模糊抑制技術」將降低顯示亮度，且在啟用後不能使用 AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (動態動作同步)功能。
*使用「1ms 動態影像模糊抑制技術」可能會導致畫面閃爍的情況。
*關閉 (左圖) 及 開啟 AMD FreeSync™ Premium 之比較。
讓玩家集中遊戲
*最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.COM 下載。
-
常規模式
-
DAS
比敵人更快做出反應
*常規模式下模擬不支援 Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) 功能之 LG 屏幕。
-
關
-
開
漆黑中發動攻擊
-
關
-
開
更精確瞄準
*啟用 FPS Counter 時，Crosshair 功能將無法使用。
*FPS Counter 顯示的數值可能超過顯示器的最大更新率。
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
所有規格
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
DISPLAY
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 70% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.4
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
776 x 156 x 435
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.25
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.87
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
支援
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
支援
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
FPS Counter
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
-
User Defined Key
支援
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
支援