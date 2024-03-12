27 吋 UltraGear™ 全高清遊戲顯示器

About Cookies on This Site

27GQ50F-B

(0)
front view

UltraGear™

使用 LG UltraGear™ 顯示器來提升你的遊戲體驗

在遊戲中佔盡優勢

使用 LG UltraGear™ 遊戲顯示器提升你的遊戲體驗。

速度

165Hz 更新率
1ms 動態影像模糊抑制技術

顯示屏

27 吋全高清 (1920 x 1080) 顯示屏
三邊極窄邊框設計

支援

AMD FreeSync™ Premium
遊戲 UI
165Hz 更新率

快速回應
流暢遊戲體驗

165Hz 高更新率讓遊戲玩家可以更快看到下一幀畫面，整體畫面更加流暢。玩家能夠更快攻擊敵人，更易瞄準目標。
  • 60Hz
  • 165Hz

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

憑藉 1m 動態影像模糊抑制技術減少游戲的畫面模糊和重影的情況。
1ms 動態影像模糊抑制技術

以用難以置信的速度取勝

1ms 動態影像模糊抑制技術帶來流暢的遊戲體驗，減少畫面模糊和重影的情況。在戰況激烈的畫面中仍清楚呈現快速移動的動態影像，大大提升玩家的取勝機會。

*模擬影響提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。
*「1ms 動態影像模糊抑制技術」將降低顯示亮度，且在啟用後不能使用 AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (動態動作同步)功能。
*使用「1ms 動態影像模糊抑制技術」可能會導致畫面閃爍的情況。

透過 AMD FreeSync ™ Premium，體驗流暢靈活的遊戲動作。
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

畫面快速流暢

透過 FreeSync™ Premium Pro 技術，玩家可以縱享高解像度的無縫流暢遊戲體驗。畫面撕裂及延遲問題，幾乎一掃而空。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
*關閉 (左圖) 及 開啟 AMD FreeSync™ Premium 之比較。

時尚設計

讓玩家集中遊戲

透過全新 Hexagon 照明和三邊極窄邊框設計將您的遊戲體驗提升至另一層次。可調節底座讓您有更舒適的遊戲體驗。
極窄邊框設計顯示器

三邊極窄邊框設計

可調校傾斜度的顯示器

傾斜度

可調校傾斜度的人體工學設計。

為各類遊戲而設的個人化模式。
遊戲 UI

在 UltraGear™ 中設定遊戲 UI 配合您的遊戲風格

遊戲玩家可以用輕鬆易用的 On-Screen Display 和 OnScreen Control 進行個人化設定，從基本顯示器選項到使用「自訂按鍵」，符合您的不同須要。

*最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.COM 下載。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。

  • 常規模式
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

比敵人更快做出反應

透過 Dynamic Action Sync 減少輸入延遲，讓遊戲玩家可以實時捕捉關鍵時刻。

*常規模式下模擬不支援 Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) 功能之 LG 屏幕。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。

Black Stabilizer

漆黑中發動攻擊

Black Stabilizer 有助遊戲玩家避免狙擊手匿藏暗處，並在槍火爆發時迅速逃脫。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

Crosshair 功能

更精確瞄準

目標點固定在中心，改善射擊準繩度。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

使用 FPS Counter 追蹤影格率
FPS Counter

追蹤影格率

無需單獨安裝軟件，即時在遊戲中查看螢幕角落顯示的每秒幀數 (FPS)。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。
*啟用 FPS Counter 時，Crosshair 功能將無法使用。
*FPS Counter 顯示的數值可能超過顯示器的最大更新率。

列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

所有規格

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 70% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3108 x 0.3108

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    35W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    776 x 156 x 435

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.25

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.87

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    支援

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Crosshair

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • FPS Counter

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

  • User Defined Key

    支援

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    支援

