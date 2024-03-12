We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 吋 UltraGear™ UHD 遊戲顯示器，支援 144Hz
速度
IPS 1 毫秒 (GtG) 反應時間
144Hz 更新率
顯示屏
27 吋 UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
支援
兼容 NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*以上模擬影像為提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
速度驚人 全程投入遊戲之中
影像顯示了一個機械人的兩個對比動畫。兩個動畫看起來一樣，但沒有應用 1 毫秒 (GtG) 的第一個動畫不如另一個清晰。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
*若要啟用 144Hz，需要連接一部裝有支援 DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) 或 HDMI 2.1 顯示卡的電腦。
*包裝內不包括顯示卡。需另行購買。
*支援高達 144Hz 可變更新率 (VRR)。需要連接一部裝有支援 DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) 或 HDMI 2.1 顯示卡的電腦，方可正常運作。
*包裝內不包括顯示卡。需另行購買。
專注流暢遊戲的技術
這是一個宇宙飛船影像。影像的一半比另一半多了撕裂和延遲。
兼容 NVIDIA G-Sync®
27GR93U 經過 NVIDIA 測試和官方驗證，兼容 G-SYNC® ，為您提供毫無撕裂、無畫面延遲的良好遊戲體驗。
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
透過 FreeSync™ Premium 技術，玩家可以縱享高解像度的無縫流暢遊戲體驗。
畫面撕裂及延遲問題，幾乎一掃而空。
以玩家為本的設計
此影像顯示了三邊無邊框顯示器的三種模式(包括傾斜、高度調節和旋轉)，玩家可以舒適地暢玩遊戲。
*包裝內不包括耳機。需另行購買。
*最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.COM 下載。
*GUI 上的功能列表或因型號而有所差異。
*DAS 在背景運行，不需任何設定。
*啟用 FPS 計數器時，Crosshair 功能將無法使用。
*FPS (每秒幀數) 計數器：計算每秒幀數。
*FPS Counter 顯示的數值可能超過顯示器的最大更新率。
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7(↑) 613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
691 x 184 x 498
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.8
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
HW Calibration
硬件校正就緒
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Color Weakness
支援
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
支援
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Crosshair
支援
-
FPS Counter
支援
-
User Defined Key
支援
-
Auto Input Switch
支援
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y23
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (1組/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
DC Output
65W (19V / 3.42A)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
50W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
支援
-
UL (cUL)
支援
-
CE
支援
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
因每個地區而異
-
Adapter
支援
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
支援
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
黑色 / 1.8m
-
HDMI
支援 (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
支援
-
USB A to B
支援
-
Others (Accessory)
電纜支架/鼠標支架
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Surface Treatment
防眩光
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
三邊近無邊框設計
-
OneClick Stand
支援
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100