27 吋 UltraGear™ UHD 遊戲顯示器，支援 144Hz

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

支援

27GR93U-B

(0)
front view

為遊戲而生

為遊戲而生

速度

IPS 1 毫秒 (GtG) 反應時間
144Hz 更新率

顯示屏

27 吋 UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

支援

兼容 NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

顯示屏展示外太空的宇宙飛船。影像非常生動清晰。
UHD 4K 顯示屏

令人驚嘆的
遊戲畫面

UHD 4K 顯示屏支援極速高保真色彩，再現生動場景。

*以上模擬影像為提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

顯示屏展示外太空的宇宙飛船。影像清晰多彩。
HDR400 及 DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

從真實色彩
投入競賽

顯示器支援寬廣色譜， DCI-P3 色域覆蓋率高達 95% (Typ.)。透過 VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 顯示技術呈現逼真色彩，帶來使人沉醉的視像體驗。無論在哪個戰場上，玩家都可感受遊戲開發者所設計的鮮明色彩。

*以上模擬影像為提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

IPS 1 毫秒 (GtG)

速度驚人　全程投入遊戲之中

IPS 1 毫秒反應時間大大減少出現殘影的機會，升級性能讓您沉醉在全新的遊戲體驗之中。

影像顯示了一個機械人的兩個對比動畫。兩個動畫看起來一樣，但沒有應用 1 毫秒 (GtG) 的第一個動畫不如另一個清晰。

*選擇「加速模式」，執行「 1 毫秒反應速度」(遊戲模式 → 反應時間 → 加速模式)。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
影像顯示了兩個對比動畫，一輛汽車在遊戲中行駛。兩個動畫看起來一樣，但沒有應用 144 Hz 更新率的第一個動畫不如另一個清晰。
144Hz 刷新率

畫面極速轉換
帶來流暢的遊戲體驗

144Hz 高更新率讓遊戲玩家可以更快看到下一幀畫面，整體畫面更加流暢。玩家能夠更快攻擊敵人，更易瞄準目標。

*若要啟用 144Hz，需要連接一部裝有支援 DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) 或 HDMI 2.1 顯示卡的電腦。
*包裝內不包括顯示卡。需另行購買。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

顯示器顯示高品質的運動影像。
支援 UHD@144Hz 的 HDMI 2.1

輕鬆享受遊戲最大樂趣

27GR93U 透過 HDMI 2.1 提供高達 144Hz 的更新率。這意味著遊戲玩家可以透過 DisplayPort 或 HDMI 充分享受 UHD 解像度和 144Hz 更新率。

*支援高達 144Hz 可變更新率 (VRR)。需要連接一部裝有支援 DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) 或 HDMI 2.1 顯示卡的電腦，方可正常運作。
*包裝內不包括顯示卡。需另行購買。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

專注流暢遊戲的技術

這是一個宇宙飛船影像。影像的一半比另一半多了撕裂和延遲。

 兼容 NVIDIA G-Sync®

27GR93U 經過 NVIDIA 測試和官方驗證，兼容 G-SYNC® ，為您提供毫無撕裂、無畫面延遲的良好遊戲體驗。

 AMD FreeSync™ Premium

透過 FreeSync™ Premium 技術，玩家可以縱享高解像度的無縫流暢遊戲體驗。
畫面撕裂及延遲問題，幾乎一掃而空。

以玩家為本的設計

透過引人注目的設計和三邊近無邊框設計將您的遊戲體驗提升至另一層次。可調節底座支撐顯示器的傾斜度、高度和旋軸，讓遊戲體驗倍添舒適。

此影像顯示了三邊無邊框顯示器的三種模式(包括傾斜、高度調節和旋轉)，玩家可以舒適地暢玩遊戲。

無邊框設計顯示器。

邊框設計

三邊近無邊框設計
可調校傾斜度的顯示器

傾斜度

-5~15°
可調校高度的顯示器

高度

110mm
可調校旋軸的顯示器

旋軸

順時針
影像顯示了顯示器的底部，包括一個四極耳機連接埠和一根連接到連接埠的耳機連接線。
四極耳機輸出

沉浸式
音效插件

透過四極耳機輸出輕鬆連線，語音聊天同時享受遊戲樂趣。此外，您還可以透過 DTS 耳機：X 的虛擬 3D 音效享受更加身臨其境的體驗。

*包裝內不包括耳機。需另行購買。

動畫顯示了遊戲的自訂模式。
遊戲 GUI

屢獲殊榮的遊戲 GUI

遊戲玩家可以用輕鬆易用的 On-Screen Display 和 OnScreen Control 進行個人化設定，從基本顯示器選項到使用「自訂按鍵」，符合您的不同須要。

*最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.COM 下載。
*GUI 上的功能列表或因型號而有所差異。

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync 讓遊戲玩家可以實時捕捉關鍵時刻、減少輸入延遲以及快速回應對手的一舉一動。

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer 有助遊戲玩家避免狙擊手匿藏暗處，並在槍火爆發時迅速逃脫。

Crosshair 功能

把目標點固定在中心，改善射擊準繩度，大增勝出機會。

FPS Counter

FPS Counter 讓您看到內容加載情況。無論是剪輯、遊戲還是看電影，每幀畫面都至關重要，而 FPS 計數器可以提供實時數據。

*DAS 在背景運行，不需任何設定。
*啟用 FPS 計數器時，Crosshair 功能將無法使用。
*FPS (每秒幀數) 計數器：計算每秒幀數。
*FPS Counter 顯示的數值可能超過顯示器的最大更新率。

列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7(↑) 613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    691 x 184 x 498

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.8

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • HW Calibration

    硬件校正就緒

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Crosshair

    支援

  • FPS Counter

    支援

  • User Defined Key

    支援

  • Auto Input Switch

    支援

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y23

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • USB Upstream Port

    支援 (1組/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (2組/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • DC Output

    65W (19V / 3.42A)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    50W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    55W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    支援

  • UL (cUL)

    支援

  • CE

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    因每個地區而異

  • Adapter

    支援

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    支援

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    黑色 / 1.8m

  • HDMI

    支援 (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    支援

  • USB A to B

    支援

  • Others (Accessory)

    電纜支架/鼠標支架

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    防眩光

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

SOUND

  • DTS HP:X

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    三邊近無邊框設計

  • OneClick Stand

    支援

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

