34GK950G
34 吋 21:9 UltraGear 弧形遊戲顯示器 (支援G-SYNC™)
所有規格
基本規格
-
屏幕大小(吋)
34" 弧形屏幕
-
屏幕類型
IPS
-
Nano IPS™ 技術
是
-
色域(CIE1976)
98%
-
色彩深度（顏色數）
8bits, 16.7M 顏色
-
螢幕比例
21:9
-
解像度
3440 x 1440
-
亮度（Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
對比度(原始)
1000:1
-
對比度 (DFC)
Mega
-
反應時間(GTG)
5ms
-
可視角度（CR≥10）
178/178
-
表面處理
防眩光, 3H 硬度
功能特色
-
氣氛燈光
有
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
準星
支援
-
不閃爍屏幕
是
-
閱讀模式
有
-
OnScreen Control 軟件
支援
輸入/輸出
-
HDMI
1
-
DisplayPort
1
-
USB 上行
1 (ver 3.0)
-
USB 下行
2 (ver 3.0)
-
耳筒輸出
1
NVIDIA G-SYNC™
-
HDMI / DP
支援
座檯架設計
-
傾斜屏幕
支援
-
可調高支架
支援
-
可旋轉屏幕
支援
電源
-
類型
變壓器
-
輸入
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
耗電量
-
一般運作(EPA Typ.)
75W
-
省電模式/睡眠(最大)
0.5W
尺吋(闊X深X高, MM)
-
連座檯架
819.4 x 286.5 x 462.6 (572.6)
-
不連座檯架
819.4 x 104.0 x 361.9
重量(KG)
-
連座檯架
7.9
-
不連座檯架
6.1
掛牆架(選購)
-
型號
LSW140B
-
掛牆螺孔間距 (mm)
100 x 100