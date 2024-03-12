34 吋 21:9 UltraGear 弧形遊戲顯示器 (支援G-SYNC™)

About Cookies on This Site

34GK950G

所有規格

基本規格

  • 屏幕大小(吋)

    34" 弧形屏幕

  • 屏幕類型

    IPS

  • Nano IPS™ 技術

  • 色域(CIE1976)

    98%

  • 色彩深度（顏色數）

    8bits, 16.7M 顏色

  • 螢幕比例

    21:9

  • 解像度

    3440 x 1440

  • 亮度（Typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • 對比度(原始)

    1000:1

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    Mega

  • 反應時間(GTG)

    5ms

  • 可視角度（CR≥10）

    178/178

  • 表面處理

    防眩光, 3H 硬度

功能特色

  • 氣氛燈光

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • 準星

    支援

  • 不閃爍屏幕

  • 閱讀模式

  • OnScreen Control 軟件

    支援

輸入/輸出

  • HDMI

    1

  • DisplayPort

    1

  • USB 上行

    1 (ver 3.0)

  • USB 下行

    2 (ver 3.0)

  • 耳筒輸出

    1

NVIDIA G-SYNC™

  • HDMI / DP

    支援

座檯架設計

  • 傾斜屏幕

    支援

  • 可調高支架

    支援

  • 可旋轉屏幕

    支援

電源

  • 類型

    變壓器

  • 輸入

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

耗電量

  • 一般運作(EPA Typ.)

    75W

  • 省電模式/睡眠(最大)

    0.5W

尺吋(闊X深X高, MM)

  • 連座檯架

    819.4 x 286.5 x 462.6 (572.6)

  • 不連座檯架

    819.4 x 104.0 x 361.9

重量(KG)

  • 連座檯架

    7.9

  • 不連座檯架

    6.1

掛牆架(選購)

  • 型號

    LSW140B

  • 掛牆螺孔間距 (mm)

    100 x 100

