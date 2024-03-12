We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
W2363D
LG W2363D
(0)
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
娛樂
一般
-
屏模面積
23
-
面板類型
TN
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度(cd/m2)
400 cd/m²
-
對比度
70000:1
-
反應時間 (Typ)
5ms
-
觀像角度
170/160
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare
輸入/輸出
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
能源
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
49W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
<1.6W
-
直流關閉（最大）
<1W
特殊功能
-
照片效果
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
特殊功能
Thru mode / 3D
-
即插即用
DDC2B
機械
-
前顏色
Black Glossy
-
背版顏色
Black Glossy
-
支架顏色
Black Glossy
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
5º-15º
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
555.5(W)*205.95(D)*419.2(H)
-
套裝（無支架）
555.5(W)*73.34(D)*409.5(H)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
5.2
-
套裝（無支架）
5.0
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
桌面電腦音頻
Yes
維修
-
維修
3 Years