LG 個人電視 MN43D

規格

評論

支援

LG 個人電視 MN43D

24MN43D

LG 個人電視 MN43D

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    24

  • 色域

    72%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.2715*0.2715mm

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • 對比度

    1000

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度 (Typ)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    170/160

  • 逆變器

    Without

  • 表面處理

    Non-Glare

連接

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    背面/側面(USB,Audio IN)

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (HDMI 1EA)

  • 其他

    USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)

  • Audio Input [Jack Location]

    後面/側面(PC Audio in)

  • RCA

    Yes

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    Yes

  • Tuner Input [Jack Location]

    後面

  • PAL Multi

    Yes

  • Others

    DTMB

揚聲器

  • 揚聲器

    內置

  • 輸出功率

    5W*2CH

電源

  • 類型

    Adaptor

  • 輸入

    100~240V

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    33W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    1W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    0.4W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30∼83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75Hz

解像度

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Component (Video)

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video (Video)

    NTSC, PAL, Secam

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    front

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    8 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    Amber

  • LED Color(Standby)

    Red

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    37Countries

  • 語言數目

    32

特殊功能

  • ----- 圖片 -----

    -----

  • 圖片模式

    Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI

  • PIP

    Yes

  • ----- 聲音 -----

    -----

  • Dolby Surround

    Virtual surround

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • ----- 一般工能 -----

    -----

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • 智能自動

    Yes

  • 遙遠控制器

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    DDC2B

  • ----- 時間/時鐘 -----

    -----

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • ----- 酒店模式 -----

    -----

  • 酒店模式

    Yes(USB)

  • USB

    Yes (SVC/MP3/JPEG/Dvix)

機械

  • 前顏色

    黑色亮面

  • 背版顏色

    Black Pattern texture

  • 支架顏色

    黑色亮面

  • 底座

    黑色幼紋面

  • 其他

    黑色亮面

  • 可拆卸底板

    可拆卸

  • 傾斜

    有 / -5º (前) ~ 20º (後)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    556.5*186.7*413.8

  • 套裝（無支架）

    556.5*62.9*343.0

  • 掛牆

    VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    3.8

  • 套裝（無支架）

    3.5

