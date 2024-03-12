We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 個人電視 MN43D
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
24
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2715*0.2715mm
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度
1000
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (Typ)
5ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
170/160
-
逆變器
Without
-
表面處理
Non-Glare
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面/側面(USB,Audio IN)
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (HDMI 1EA)
-
其他
USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
Audio Input [Jack Location]
後面/側面(PC Audio in)
-
RCA
Yes
-
電腦音頻輸入
Yes
-
Tuner Input [Jack Location]
後面
-
PAL Multi
Yes
-
Others
DTMB
揚聲器
-
揚聲器
內置
-
輸出功率
5W*2CH
電源
-
類型
Adaptor
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
33W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
1W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.4W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz
解像度
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (Video)
NTSC, PAL, Secam
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
8 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color(On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Amber
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
37Countries
-
語言數目
32
特殊功能
-
----- 圖片 -----
-----
-
圖片模式
Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
-
PIP
Yes
-
----- 聲音 -----
-----
-
Dolby Surround
Virtual surround
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
----- 一般工能 -----
-----
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
遙遠控制器
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
即插即用
DDC2B
-
----- 時間/時鐘 -----
-----
-
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
----- 酒店模式 -----
-----
-
酒店模式
Yes(USB)
-
USB
Yes (SVC/MP3/JPEG/Dvix)
機械
-
前顏色
黑色亮面
-
背版顏色
Black Pattern texture
-
支架顏色
黑色亮面
-
底座
黑色幼紋面
-
其他
黑色亮面
-
可拆卸底板
可拆卸
-
傾斜
有 / -5º (前) ~ 20º (後)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
556.5*186.7*413.8
-
套裝（無支架）
556.5*62.9*343.0
-
掛牆
VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
3.8
-
套裝（無支架）
3.5