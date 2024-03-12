We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 個人電視 MT46
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
23.6
-
面板類型
TN
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2715*0.2715mm
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (Typ)
5ms
-
觀像角度
170/160
-
表面處理
Non-Glare
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面/側面
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (HDMI 1EA)
-
Display Port
No
-
其他
USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
Audio Input [Jack Location]
後面/側面
-
RCA
Yes
-
電腦音頻輸入
Yes
-
麥克風輸入
No
-
Tuner Input [Jack Location]
後面
-
PAL Multi
Yes
-
Others
DTMB
揚聲器
-
揚聲器
內置
-
輸出功率
5W*2CH
電源
-
類型
Adapter (Wall Mounting type)
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
33W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
1W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.4W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz
解像度
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (Video)
NTSC, PAL, Secam
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
8 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color(On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Amber
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
Hong Kong
-
語言數目
2 Language (English/ 中文)
特殊功能
-
----- 圖片 -----
-----
-
圖片模式
Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Soccer/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) Set By Program - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV Component, RGB, HDMI Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI Zoom2 - DTV Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI
-
PIP
Yes
-
DVR / Time Machine
Ready(External device) / Recording: Yes, Time Shift: Yes
-
----- 聲音 -----
-----
-
Dolby Surround
Virtual surround
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
----- 一般工能 -----
-----
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
遙遠控制器
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Caption
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
即插即用
DDC2B
-
----- 時間/時鐘 -----
-----
-
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
機械
-
前顏色
黑色亮面
-
背版顏色
Black Pattern texture
-
支架顏色
黑色亮面
-
底座
黑色亮面
-
其他
黑色亮面
-
可拆卸底板
可拆卸
-
傾斜
-5º-20º
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
556*166.4*392.7
-
套裝（無支架）
556*56*343.2
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
3.9
-
套裝（無支架）
3.6
標準
-
VESA Mount
VESA Compatible (75*75) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications
配件
-
電源線
Yes (Wall-mount type Adapter)
-
遙控器
Yes