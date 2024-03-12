We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS Personal TV
所有規格
一般規格
-
平面尺寸(吋)
27"
-
解像度
1920x1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
動態影像清晰度 (Hz)
60
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Data Broadcasting (MHEG)
Yes (Hongkong Only)
-
DTV 國家
Yes (China/Hongkong)
影像
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Yes (Basic)
-
影像模式
7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, eco, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
影像精靈 II
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
音頻
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
1 way 2 speakers
-
音頻輸出 (Watts - THD 10%)
5W+5W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround plus
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Sound Auto Detection (Music)
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ready(Available with magic remote dongle)
功能
-
----- Smart TV -----
-----
-
Home Dashboard 3.0
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
MVPD
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
-
3D Effect Game
Yes
-
Cloud
Yes
-
----- Smart Share -----
-----
-
Media Share
-----
-
- Outdoor Access (WoL)
Yes (Ready)
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser(DLNA)
Yes
-
- Media Link
Yes
-
Screen Share
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- WiFi Display(MiraCast)
Yes (B/in)
-
- 2nd TV
Yes
-
- Mobile Display
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- DLNA (Mobile Smart Share App)
Yes
-
Home Share
-----
-
- Smart ThinQ
Yes
-
- Home Monitoring
Yes (SU)
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Yes (B/in)
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Windows 8 Certified
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
----- DVR -----
-----
-
DVR Type (Digital or Analog)
Digital
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
B/in
-
Watch & Recording (1 Tuner or 2 Tuner)
1 tuner
-
External Input record
Yes (composite only)
-
Auto recording through recommnadation
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
----- USB -----
-----
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
Yes
-
---- Special -----
-----
-
Multi task (4 screen / 2 screen)
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
----- EZ OSD (Menu System) -----
-----
-
Language
Chinese / English
-
Quick Menu
Yes
-
----- Channel -----
-----
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
-
----- Time / Clock -----
-----
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
輸出輸入
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Audio - Common)
-
Scart (Full)
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Audio - Common)
-
HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
2 ARC (1), MHL(1)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out
1
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Swivel (Left/Right)
-5º ~20º
-
VESA Compatible
Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension
-
VESA Size
100x100
-
Local Key Type
Bottom Touch
INPUT DEVICE/ UX
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready
Ready (MR130; Magic remote is not included)
-
- Modes ( 4 modes)
4 modes (Pointing/Gesture/Wheel/Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes (Not support Power on/off)
-
- Laungage
Mandarin/Cantonese/English
-
- Feature (TBD)
Search/Web browsing/SNS
-
OSS (On screen STB)
Yes (Ready)
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
-
Conventional Remote
S-con
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready
-
- Detail Spec
TBD
電源
-
電力 (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption (On Power Mode)
39W
-
Power Consumption (Standby Mode)
0.5W
尺寸
-
闊x長x深 mm (不連座檯架)
622.7x377.9x87.2
-
闊x長x深 mm (連座檯架)
622.7x450x197.5
-
重量 kg (不連座檯架)
4.9
-
重量 kg (連座檯架)
5.4