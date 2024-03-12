About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG IPS Personal TV

規格

評論

支援

LG IPS Personal TV

27MS73D

LG IPS Personal TV

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般規格

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    27"

  • 解像度

    1920x1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • 動態影像清晰度 (Hz)

    60

廣播系統

  • 模擬制式

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • Data Broadcasting (MHEG)

    Yes (Hongkong Only)

  • DTV 國家

    Yes (China/Hongkong)

影像

  • Triple XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Yes (Basic)

  • 影像模式

    7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, eco, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • 影像精靈 II

    Yes

  • 長寬比

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

音頻

  • 單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes (Dolby MS10)

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • 揚聲器系統

    1 way 2 speakers

  • 音頻輸出 (Watts - THD 10%)

    5W+5W

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround plus

  • 原音技術 II

    Yes

  • 音效模式

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

  • Sound Auto Detection (Music)

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ready(Available with magic remote dongle)

功能

  • ----- Smart TV -----

    -----

  • Home Dashboard 3.0

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • MVPD

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Social Center

    Yes

  • Search & Recommendation

    Yes

  • 3D Effect Game

    Yes

  • Cloud

    Yes

  • ----- Smart Share -----

    -----

  • Media Share

    -----

  • - Outdoor Access (WoL)

    Yes (Ready)

  • - Remote App

    Yes

  • - Network File Browser(DLNA)

    Yes

  • - Media Link

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    -----

  • - MHL

    Yes

  • - WiFi Display(MiraCast)

    Yes (B/in)

  • - 2nd TV

    Yes

  • - Mobile Display

    Yes

  • - WiDi

    Yes

  • - DLNA (Mobile Smart Share App)

    Yes

  • Home Share

    -----

  • - Smart ThinQ

    Yes

  • - Home Monitoring

    Yes (SU)

  • - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Yes (B/in)

  • - WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • - Windows 8 Certified

    Yes

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ----- DVR -----

    -----

  • DVR Type (Digital or Analog)

    Digital

  • DVR Built-in or Ready

    B/in

  • Watch & Recording (1 Tuner or 2 Tuner)

    1 tuner

  • External Input record

    Yes (composite only)

  • Auto recording through recommnadation

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • ----- USB -----

    -----

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Subtitle for DivX (Language)

    Yes

  • ---- Special -----

    -----

  • Multi task (4 screen / 2 screen)

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • ----- EZ OSD (Menu System) -----

    -----

  • Language

    Chinese / English

  • Quick Menu

    Yes

  • ----- Channel -----

    -----

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

  • ----- Time / Clock -----

    -----

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

輸出輸入

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • RF In

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Audio - Common)

  • Scart (Full)

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1 (Audio - Common)

  • HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)

    2 ARC (1), MHL(1)

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    3

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Swivel (Left/Right)

    -5º ~20º

  • VESA Compatible

    Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension

  • VESA Size

    100x100

  • Local Key Type

    Bottom Touch

INPUT DEVICE/ UX

  • Magic Remote B/in / Ready

    Ready (MR130; Magic remote is not included)

  • - Modes ( 4 modes)

    4 modes (Pointing/Gesture/Wheel/Voice)

  • Voice recognition

    Yes (Not support Power on/off)

  • - Laungage

    Mandarin/Cantonese/English

  • - Feature (TBD)

    Search/Web browsing/SNS

  • OSS (On screen STB)

    Yes (Ready)

  • Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)

    Yes

  • Conventional Remote

    S-con

  • TV Camera B/in / Ready

    Ready

  • - Detail Spec

    TBD

電源

  • 電力 (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption (On Power Mode)

    39W

  • Power Consumption (Standby Mode)

    0.5W

尺寸

  • 闊x長x深 mm (不連座檯架)

    622.7x377.9x87.2

  • 闊x長x深 mm (連座檯架)

    622.7x450x197.5

  • 重量 kg (不連座檯架)

    4.9

  • 重量 kg (連座檯架)

    5.4

LG 為您精選