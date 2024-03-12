About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27 吋 UltraFine™ 5K 顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

27 吋 UltraFine™ 5K 顯示器

27MD5KL-B

27 吋 UltraFine™ 5K 顯示器

(0)
Mac 的最佳顯示器選擇
LG UltraFine™ 顯示器

Mac 的最佳顯示器選擇

LG UltraFine™ 5K 顯示器全方位支援 Mac 用家，提供完整的解決方案。

*macOS Mojave 10.14.6 或之後版本

218 PPI 5K 顯示器

夢寐以求的 5K 顯示器

LG UltraFine™ 5K 顯示器比 4K 顯示器在原始像素數方面高出 50％ 以上，其 218 PPI 可顯示極其細緻圖像和超清晰文字，因此您可以在 5K 大螢幕上體驗到更高的清晰度和準確度。

DCI-P3 及 500nits

色彩、亮度表現全面提升

LG UltraFine™ 5K 顯示器支援 DCI-P3 及 500nits 亮度，具有極廣寬色域和色彩範圍，能清晰顯示銳利的文字和逼真圖像。

Thunderbolt™ 3

功能強大 連接所有 Mac

只需一線連接，使用 USB Type-C™ 為 Thunderbolt™3 與 Mac 或 iPad Pro 連接，即可為高達 94W 的設備充電。可同時傳輸 5K 影片、聲音和資料，功能強大靈活多變。

*支援 USB Type-C™ 的 Mac 或 iPad Pro 可以透過包裝中隨附的 USB Type-C™ 進行連接。
+只適用於特定年份的 Mac, 請參閱 Apple Support- https://support.apple.com/zh-hk/HT210205

顯示控制

無縫連接 macOS*

提供更加細緻的顯示器控制設定，例如亮度和音量控制。透過 macOS 不在顯示器上使用任何按鈕亦可進行調控。

*macOS Mojave 10.14.6 或之後版本

內置攝影機及揚聲器

清晰視覺和現場音效

內置立體聲揚聲器、網絡攝影機和麥克風給用家豐富的多媒體體驗，是娛樂和交流的最佳選擇，例如觀看電影、FaceTime 通話和線上聊天。

可調整底座

更高的工作效率

具有高度及傾斜度調節功能，並能可以 VESA 安裝支架*，提供排牆式安裝。更貼近每位用家的使用環境和習慣，以發揮最佳工作表現。

*產品包裝中並不含 VESA 安裝支架。

LG 會員招募

LG 會員招募

LG 會員招募 詳情
列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9(↑) 625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    743 x 573 x 315

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.5

FEATURES

  • Camera

    支援

  • Mic

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    支援 (1組)

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120x2880 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    支援

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    94W

  • USB Upstream Port

    支援 (經由 Thunderbolt)

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (USB-C/3組/ver3.0)

POWER

  • Type

    內置電源

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    45.65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 1.0W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • Thunderbolt

    支援

  • USB-C

    支援

  • Others (Accessory)

    壁掛式護罩

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.29

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.11685 x 0.11685

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1100:1

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

LG 為您精選