31.5 吋 UltraFine™ OLED Pro 4K 顯示器
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
726.5 x 616.5 x 239.3(↑) 726.5 x 506.5 x 239.3(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
726.5 x 435.8 x 35.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1002 x 183 x 549
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.5
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
HW Calibration
硬件校正就緒
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
User Defined Key
支援
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2021
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (1組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (2組)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
支援 (1組)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
支援
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (1組/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (3組/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
支援
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
72W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
210W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
-
USB-C
支援
-
Display Port
支援
-
USB A to B
支援
-
Others (Accessory)
直流延長電纜
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1818 x 0.1818
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
230
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 96% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
支援
-
Dual Controller
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100