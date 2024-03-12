About Cookies on This Site

25 吋 21:9 UltraWide® 全高清 IPS 液晶顯示器

25UM58-P

25UM58-P
所有規格

基本規格

  • 屏幕大小(吋)

    25" Flat

  • 屏幕類型

    IPS

  • 色域（CIE1931）

    sRGB over 99%

  • 色彩深度（顏色數）

    8bits, 16.7M

  • 屏幕比例

    21:9

  • 解像度

    2560 × 1080

  • 亮度（Typ.)

    250 cd/m2

  • 對比度(原始)

    1000:1

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    1,000,000:1

  • 反應時間(GTG)

    5ms

  • 可視角度（CR≥10）

    178°/178°

功能特色

  • 影像模式

    Custom, Reader1, Reader2, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness

  • 顯示比例

    Wide, Original

  • DDC/CI

    支援

  • HDCP

    支援

  • 按鍵鎖

    支援

  • 反應時間控制

    支援

  • 遊戲模式

    支援

  • DAS 模式

    支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • 不閃爍屏幕

    支援

  • 智能省電

    支援

  • 自動待機

    支援

  • 閱讀模式

    支援

  • Six Axis Control

    支援

  • Dual controller

    支援

  • 屏幕分割軟件

    支援

  • My Display Preset 軟件

    支援

  • OnScreen Control 軟件

    支援

輸入/輸出

  • HDMI

    2 (ver1.4)

  • - 水平頻率(HDMI)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • - 垂直頻率(HDMI)

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • 耳筒輸出

    Yes

座檯架設計

  • 傾斜屏幕

    -5°~ 20°

電源

  • 類型

    Adapter

  • 輸入

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

耗電量

  • 一般運作(EPA Typ.)

    24W

  • 省電模式/睡眠(最大)

    0.3W

標準及認證

  • TCO 6.0

  • UL (cUL)

  • TUV-Type

  • FCC-B, CE

  • CCC (for China)

  • Erp

  • Windows

尺吋(闊X深X高, MM)

  • 連座檯架

    609 x 188 x 383

  • 不連座檯架

    609 x 55 x 287

重量(KG)

  • 連座檯架

    4

  • 不連座檯架

    3.7

配件

  • 標準配件

    Power Cord, HDMI Cable

掛牆架(選購)

  • VESA 標準

    75 × 75

