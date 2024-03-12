We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25 吋 21:9 UltraWide® 全高清 IPS 液晶顯示器
所有規格
基本規格
-
屏幕大小(吋)
25" Flat
-
屏幕類型
IPS
-
色域（CIE1931）
sRGB over 99%
-
色彩深度（顏色數）
8bits, 16.7M
-
屏幕比例
21:9
-
解像度
2560 × 1080
-
亮度（Typ.)
250 cd/m2
-
對比度(原始)
1000:1
-
對比度 (DFC)
1,000,000:1
-
反應時間(GTG)
5ms
-
可視角度（CR≥10）
178°/178°
功能特色
-
影像模式
Custom, Reader1, Reader2, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness
-
顯示比例
Wide, Original
-
DDC/CI
支援
-
HDCP
支援
-
按鍵鎖
支援
-
反應時間控制
支援
-
遊戲模式
支援
-
DAS 模式
支援
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
不閃爍屏幕
支援
-
智能省電
支援
-
自動待機
支援
-
閱讀模式
支援
-
Six Axis Control
支援
-
Dual controller
支援
-
屏幕分割軟件
支援
-
My Display Preset 軟件
支援
-
OnScreen Control 軟件
支援
輸入/輸出
-
HDMI
2 (ver1.4)
-
- 水平頻率(HDMI)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
- 垂直頻率(HDMI)
56 ~ 75Hz
-
耳筒輸出
Yes
座檯架設計
-
傾斜屏幕
-5°~ 20°
電源
-
類型
Adapter
-
輸入
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
耗電量
-
一般運作(EPA Typ.)
24W
-
省電模式/睡眠(最大)
0.3W
標準及認證
-
TCO 6.0
有
-
UL (cUL)
有
-
TUV-Type
有
-
FCC-B, CE
有
-
CCC (for China)
有
-
Erp
有
-
Windows
有
尺吋(闊X深X高, MM)
-
連座檯架
609 x 188 x 383
-
不連座檯架
609 x 55 x 287
重量(KG)
-
連座檯架
4
-
不連座檯架
3.7
配件
-
標準配件
Power Cord, HDMI Cable
掛牆架(選購)
-
VESA 標準
75 × 75