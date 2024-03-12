We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21:9 IPS 顯示器 25UM65
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
25
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
sRGB 99%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
8bit, 16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2286(H) mm x 0.2286(V) mm
-
長寬比
21:9
-
解像度
2560*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度
178/178
-
表面處理
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
電腦音頻輸入
Yes
-
Audio Output [Jack Location]
背面
-
耳機輸出
Yes
揚聲器
-
揚聲器
2ch (L/R)
電源
-
類型
Adaptor
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
31W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
0.5W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.5W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)
解像度
-
Digital (PC)
2560*1080
-
DP (PC)
2560*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
2560*1080
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
white
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Taiwan
特殊功能
-
ARC-PC
Yes (Wide, Original, Cinema1, Cinema2, 1:1)
-
聲音
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
其他
Screen Split (S/W)
-
其他2
Auto Resolution(S/W)
機械
-
前顏色
黑色高光
-
背版顏色
黑色高光
-
支架顏色
黑色高光
-
底座
黑色高光
-
其他
黑色高光
-
可拆卸底板
可拆卸
-
傾斜
-5º-20º
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
609x188.4x383
-
套裝（無支架）
609x40x281.4
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
4.1
-
套裝（無支架）
3.75
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes