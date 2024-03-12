About Cookies on This Site

LG 29 吋MA73 系列，超寬IPS電視顯示器

規格

評論

支援

29MA73D

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    29

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 色域

    sRGB

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    8bit, 16.7M (True)

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.2628(H) mm x 0.2628(V) mm

  • 長寬比

    21:9

  • 解像度

    2560*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    300 cd/m2 (Center, 1 point)

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • 燈數

    LED B/LIGHT

  • 表面處理

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

連接

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    背面

  • DVI-D

    Yes (Dual)

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (2EA)

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • 其他

    HDMI (MHL), USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)

  • Audio Input [Jack Location]

    後面

  • RCA

    Yes

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    Yes

  • Audio Output [Jack Location]

    後面

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

  • Tuner Input [Jack Location]

    後面

  • PAL Multi

    Yes

  • Others

    DTMB

揚聲器

  • 揚聲器

    Slim Type

  • 輸出功率

    5W

電源

  • 類型

    Adapter (Desktop Type)

  • 輸入

    100~240V

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    52W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    1.5W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    0.5W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75Hz

解像度

  • Digital (PC)

    2560*1080

  • DP (PC)

    2560*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    2560*1080

  • Component (Video)

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video (Video)

    NTSC, PAL, Secam

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    8 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    Orange

  • LED Color(Standby)

    Red

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    Hong Kong

  • 語言數目

    2 Language (English/ 中文)

特殊功能

  • ----- 圖片 -----

    -----

  • 圖片模式

    TV,AV,Component : Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2 DVI/HDMI(PC)/DP : Custom/Text/Photo/Cinema/Game HDMI(AV) : Custom/Standard/Vivid1/Vivid2/Cinema

  • ARC-PC

    Yes

  • ARC-Video

    Yes

  • ----- 聲音 -----

    -----

  • Dolby Surround

    Virtual surround

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • ----- 一般工能 -----

    -----

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • 遙遠控制器

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Teletext

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

機械

  • 前顏色

    黑色幼紋

  • 背版顏色

    黑色

  • 支架顏色

    黑色

  • 底座

    黑色

  • 可拆卸底板

    可拆卸

  • 傾斜

    -5º(+/-3°） ~ 20º(+/-3º）

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    699.7x197.2x404.5

  • 套裝（無支架）

    699.7x68.5x327.5

  • 掛牆

    VESA Compatible

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    5.9

  • 套裝（無支架）

    5.3

標準

  • VESA Mount

    VESA Compatible (100*100) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • 遙控器

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD(PC OS)

    Yes 1ea : Manual/Driver file/Screen split,Auto resolution(OS:Windows) 1ea : Screen split,Auto resolution(OS:Windows),Screen split(OS:Mac)

