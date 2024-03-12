We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 29 吋MA73 系列，超寬IPS電視顯示器
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
29
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
sRGB
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
8bit, 16.7M (True)
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2628(H) mm x 0.2628(V) mm
-
長寬比
21:9
-
解像度
2560*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
300 cd/m2 (Center, 1 point)
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
178/178
-
燈數
LED B/LIGHT
-
表面處理
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面
-
DVI-D
Yes (Dual)
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2EA)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
其他
HDMI (MHL), USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
Audio Input [Jack Location]
後面
-
RCA
Yes
-
電腦音頻輸入
Yes
-
Audio Output [Jack Location]
後面
-
耳機輸出
Yes
-
Tuner Input [Jack Location]
後面
-
PAL Multi
Yes
-
Others
DTMB
揚聲器
-
揚聲器
Slim Type
-
輸出功率
5W
電源
-
類型
Adapter (Desktop Type)
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
52W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
1.5W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.5W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz
解像度
-
Digital (PC)
2560*1080
-
DP (PC)
2560*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
2560*1080
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (Video)
NTSC, PAL, Secam
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
8 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color(On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Orange
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
Hong Kong
-
語言數目
2 Language (English/ 中文)
特殊功能
-
----- 圖片 -----
-----
-
圖片模式
TV,AV,Component : Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2 DVI/HDMI(PC)/DP : Custom/Text/Photo/Cinema/Game HDMI(AV) : Custom/Standard/Vivid1/Vivid2/Cinema
-
ARC-PC
Yes
-
ARC-Video
Yes
-
----- 聲音 -----
-----
-
Dolby Surround
Virtual surround
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
----- 一般工能 -----
-----
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
遙遠控制器
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Teletext
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
機械
-
前顏色
黑色幼紋
-
背版顏色
黑色
-
支架顏色
黑色
-
底座
黑色
-
可拆卸底板
可拆卸
-
傾斜
-5º(+/-3°） ~ 20º(+/-3º）
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
699.7x197.2x404.5
-
套裝（無支架）
699.7x68.5x327.5
-
掛牆
VESA Compatible
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
5.9
-
套裝（無支架）
5.3
標準
-
VESA Mount
VESA Compatible (100*100) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
遙控器
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Yes 1ea : Manual/Driver file/Screen split,Auto resolution(OS:Windows) 1ea : Screen split,Auto resolution(OS:Windows),Screen split(OS:Mac)