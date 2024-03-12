About Cookies on This Site

LG IPS 21:9 顯示器 29UB65

規格

評論

支援

LG IPS 21:9 顯示器 29UB65

29UB65

LG IPS 21:9 顯示器 29UB65

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    29

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 色域

    sRGB 99%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    8bit, 16.7M (True)

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.2628(H) mm x 0.2628(V) mm

  • 長寬比

    21:9

  • 解像度

    2560*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    300 cd/m²

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度

    178/178

  • 表面處理

    Anti-Glare, 3H

連接

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    背面

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Audio Input [Jack Location]

    後面

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    Yes

  • Audio Output [Jack Location]

    後面

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

揚聲器

  • 揚聲器

    2ch (L/R)

  • 輸出功率

    Speaker 7W*2

電源

  • 類型

    Adaptor

  • 輸入

    100~240V

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    47W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    0.5W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    0.5W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)

解像度

  • Digital (PC)

    2560*1080

  • DP (PC)

    2560*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    2560*1080

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 key

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    white

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil)

  • 語言數目

    16

特殊功能

  • ARC-PC

    Yes

  • ARC-Video

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes

  • 其他

    Screen Split (S/W)

  • 其他2

    Auto Resolution(S/W)

  • 其他3

    Super Energy Saving

機械

  • 前顏色

    黑色亮面

  • 背版顏色

    黑色亮面

  • 支架顏色

    Gray (Metal plating)

  • 底座

    Gray (Metal plating)

  • 可拆卸底板

    可拆卸

  • 傾斜

    -5º-15º

  • 旋轉

    0º ~90 º

  • 高度調節（毫米）

    110mm

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    703.0x225.0x425.0

  • 套裝(無底座)

    703.0x124.0x418.0

  • 掛牆

    掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝 (連底座)

    6.8

  • 套裝 (無底座)

    5.1

標準

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    TUV-TYPE

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • KC

    KC

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • ROHS. REACH

    Yes

  • Windows

    Win8

  • Display Port

    Yes

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD(PC OS)

    Yes

  • Stand Body cover

    Yes

  • Screw

    Yes

  • Owners manual

    Yes

