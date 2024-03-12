We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29UC88
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
29" Curved
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
sRGB over 99%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
8bit, 16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm
-
解像度
2560*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
對比度 (DFC)
Mega
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
觀看角度
178/178 (CR≥10)
連接
-
HDMI
Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)
-
Display Port
Yes (ver1.2)
-
耳機輸出
Yes
揚聲器
-
輸出功率
Speaker 7W*2
-
其他
MaxxAudio
電源
-
類型
Adapter
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（EPA 6.0）
28W
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
40W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
0.5W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.3W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (Display Port)
30~90KHz
-
V-Frequency (Display Port)
56~75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
特殊功能
-
圖片模式
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes (DP 48~75Hz)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split 2.0
Yes
-
My Display Preset
Yes
-
OnScreen Control
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
機械
-
傾斜
-5º-15º
-
高度調節（毫米）
120mm range
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝(連底座)
700.9 x 252.4 x 396.22 (Down) / 700.9 x 252.4 x 516.22 (Up)
-
套裝(無底座)
700.9 x 99.0 x 316.5
重量（公斤）
-
套裝 (連底座)
6.2
-
套裝 (無底座)
5.5
標準
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes