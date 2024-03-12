We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21:9 Curved UltraWide 29UC97C
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
29" Curved
-
色域
sRGB over 99%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
8bit, 16.7M
-
解像度
2560*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
300 cd/m²
-
對比度 (DFC)
Mega
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀看角度
178/178
連接
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
耳機輸出
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (USB3.0 x 1)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (USB3.0 x 2)
揚聲器
-
輸出功率
Speaker 7W*2
-
其他
MaxxAudio
電源
-
類型
Adapter
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（EPA 6.0）
31.7W
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
40W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
1.2W (USB3.0)
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.3W
掃瞄頻率
-
V-Frequency (Display)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~75Hz (HDMI AV 56-61Hz)
-
H-Frequency (Display)
30~90kHz
特殊功能
-
PBP
Yes
-
圖片模式
Custom, Reader1, Reader2 , Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split
Yes
機械
-
傾斜
-5º~15º
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
標準
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Win8
-
Display Port
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes