29UM57

規格

評論

支援

29UM57

29UM57

29UM57

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    29

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 色域

    sRGB over 99%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm

  • 解像度

    2560*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    Mega

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度

    178/178

連接

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

電源

  • 類型

    Adapter

  • 輸入

    100~240V

  • 正常啟動（EPA 6.0）

    31W

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    32W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    0.3W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    0.3W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~75Hz (HDMI AV 56-61Hz)

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 key

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    white

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • 國家

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil)

  • 語言數目

    16

特殊功能

  • 圖片模式

    Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Screen split

    Yes

機械

  • 傾斜

    -5º-20º

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    75 x 75 (VESA compatible)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    703 x 213.2 x 414.2

  • 套裝（無支架）

    703 x 64 x 328

  • 掛牆

    VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝 (連底座)

    5.2

  • 套裝 (無底座)

    4.7

標準

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows

    Win8

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

