29 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 全高清顯示器，兼容 AMD FreeSync™

29WP500-B

29 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 全高清顯示器，兼容 AMD FreeSync™

(0)
29 吋 UltraWide™ 全高清顯示器

提升家中的工作設備

UltraWide™ 全高清解像度 (2560x1080) 相比全高清解像度 (1920x1080) 顯示屏的畫面空間多出 33%，帶來 21:9 顯示比例。

21:9 全高清顯示屏相比標準 16:9 全高清 (1920x1080) 顯示屏提供的畫面空間多出 33%。

與螢幕上正在進行網上課堂的 16：9 全高清顯示器相比，21：9 UltraWide 顯示器可多顯示更大的畫面。

視野更廣闊的線上教學

於廣闊螢幕一次過輕鬆管理教材、演講授課、對話交流和進行搜索，呈現最喜愛的線上教室。
當 16：9 全高清螢幕由於過小的空間而無法並排顯示時，在 21：9 UltraWide 螢幕上就能輕易並排顯示數據表和幻燈片，

並排顯示

廣闊螢幕使用家能同時觀看數據表和不同資料，更輕易處理報告而無需重複按 Alt tab。
HDR 支援特定級別的色彩和亮度，而 SDR 則具有鮮明的內容色彩
HDR10

極致對比

HDR 技術現已適用於各種內容。此顯示器兼容行業對高動態範圍標準 HDR10，覆蓋 99% 的 sRGB 色譜，可顯示一般顯示器以外的特定顏色和亮度級別，讓用家享受精準色彩的內容。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

sRGB 達 99%（標準）的 IPS 顯示屏：真實色彩、廣闊視角
IPS 顯示屏及 sRGB 達99% (Typ.)

真實色彩 廣闊視角

IPS 顯示屏覆蓋 99% 的 sRGB 色譜，展現精準色彩，亦帶來更寬廣的觀賞角度。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

OnScreen Control - 螢幕分割 | 顯示器設定 ㅣ 5:9 預覽
OnScreen Control

點擊數下　全面掌控

若要自行建立專屬的工作空間，只需點擊數下，即可分割顯示屏或調整基本的顯示器選項。

*最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.COM 下載。
*影片中的產品圖像及 OnScreen Control 僅供參考，可能與實際產品及真實 OnScreen Control 有所不同。

開啟 AMD FreeSync™ 時能享受流暢的遊戲畫面，而關閉AMD FreeSync™時則可能出現螢幕窒機和撕裂。
AMD FreeSync™

流暢及快速的動作

遊戲用家透過 AMD FreeSync™ 將影像撕裂及畫面延遲問題幾乎一掃而空，在清晰遊戲中，縱享流暢無比的體驗。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。
*對比「關掉」模式（左圖）與 AMD FreeSync™

  • 傳統式
  • DAS

比敵人更快做出反應

透過 Dynamic Action Sync 減少輸入延遲，有助遊戲用家即時捕捉關鍵一刻。

*傳統模式顯示無法支援 Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) 功能
*上方模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。

漆黑中發動攻擊

Black Stabilizer 有助遊戲玩家避免狙擊手匿藏暗處，並在槍火爆發時迅速逃脫。

*上方模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。

更精確瞄準

把 Crosshair 目標點固定在中心，改善射擊準繩度，大增勝出機會。

*上方模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。

使您看得更舒適
閱讀模式

減少藍光 使用家看得更舒適

「閱讀模式」能減少藍光，從而舒緩眼睛疲勞，其屏幕的色溫類似於紙張，提供最佳閱讀環境。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

顯示器上顯示工作報告，相比傳統模式減少閃爍問題
不閃爍技術

保護雙眼健康

不閃爍技術可減少螢幕上看不見的閃爍，並為眼睛提供舒適的工作環境。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。
*數字由 LG 根據 2020 年 11 月為型號 29WP500 進行的內部測試估算得出。在實際使用情況下，數字或有所不同。

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    822 x 413 x 159

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.6

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Crosshair

    支援

  • Auto Input Switch

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2021

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    16W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Size [cm]

    73

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2626 x 0.2628

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

