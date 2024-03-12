We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS 弧形顯示器
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
895.4 x 583.7 x 285(↑) 895.4 x 473.7 x 285(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.32
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.45
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.3
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
Auto Brightness
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2020
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
支援 (1組)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
支援
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
94W
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
210W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
-
Thunderbolt
支援
-
Display Port
支援
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Size [cm]
95.29
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
2300R
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Rich Bass
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100