39.7 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS 弧形顯示器
同時編輯、閱覽及監察
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。
*亮度：300nits (Typ.)，色域：DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
*包裝內不含硬件校準器，需獨立購買。
Thunderbolt™ 4 及多連接埠
Thunderbolt™ 4 及多連接埠帶來輕鬆的控制及連接性。
*模擬影像以便理解。
*此為示意圖，以便理解產品功能。
*可透過包裝附送的 USB Type-C™ 連接線來進行連接。
-
閱讀模式
-
豐富色彩, 低藍光
保持色彩品質 同時提高觀賞舒適度
*TÜV Rheinland 認證 ID（低藍光 - 硬件解決方案）：1111246137
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。
自動調節亮度
夜景
日景
*模擬影像以便理解。
舒適的工作空間
一鍵式支架
高度 110 毫米 / 傾斜度 -5~20˚
旋軸 -15~15˚
*上方模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。
*模擬影像以便理解。
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
39.7
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
2500R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
72
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0(↑)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1050 x 510 x 250
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
12.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
10.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16.6
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
支援
-
HDR Effect
支援
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
支援
-
HW Calibration
硬件校正就緒
-
Auto Brightness
支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
Auto Input Switch
支援
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
-
Others (Features)
低藍光
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2021
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
支援 (2組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (1組)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
支援 (In 1組 / Out 1組)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
支援
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
96W
-
Daisy Chain
支援 (UHD/60Hz)
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (經由 Thunderbolt)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
內置電源
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
88W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
57W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
少於 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
支援
-
Thunderbolt
支援
-
USB-C
支援
-
Display Port
支援
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
39.7
-
Size [cm]
100.859
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1815 x 0.1815
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
72
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
2500R
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
支援
-
Dual Controller
支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
SOUND
-
Speaker
10W x 2
-
Rich Bass
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100