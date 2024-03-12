About Cookies on This Site

39.7 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS 弧形顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

39.7 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS 弧形顯示器

40WP95C-W

40WP95C-W

39.7 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS 弧形顯示器

(0)
正面画像

LG UltraWide™ 弧形顯示器

See More Create Better

專為各個領域的專業創作者而設
顯示屏
39.7 吋 5K2K UltraWide™
Nano IPS 顯示器
色彩
HDR10
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
連接性
Thunderbolt™ 4
5K 連接埠
舒適設計
靈動色彩與低藍光 (TÜV Rheinland)
人體工學設計
39.7 吋 5K2K UltraWide™

同時編輯、閱覽及監察

5K2K UltraWide™ (5120 x 2160) 的解像度非常適合創意工作，因為它能夠同時顯示多種程式（例如：影片編輯、虛擬樂器及音效）。
*模擬影像以便理解。
Nano IPS™ 顯示器支援超寬廣色譜，具備 98% DCI-P3 色域及 HDR10。
Nano IPS™ 弧形顯示器

色彩效能的新標準

Nano IPS™ 顯示器支援寬廣色譜、98% DCI-P3 色域，並支援 HDR10 ，呈現生動豐富色彩。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。
*亮度：300nits (Typ.)，色域：DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Nano IPS™ 顯示器

Nano IPS™ 於不同角度均呈現毫不失真的色彩，提供逼真的視覺體驗。

DCI-P3 98%

DCI-P3 色譜覆蓋率高達 98%，為呈現極高色準的最佳方法。

硬件校準

硬件校準充分令 LG 顯示器的寬廣硬件色譜及色彩達到一致。

HDR 10

HDR10（高動態範圍）支援特定等級的色彩及亮度。

*包裝內不含硬件校準器，需獨立購買。

更強連接

Thunderbolt™ 4 及多連接埠

Thunderbolt™ 4 讓你盡情使用 5K2K 顯示器，透過單一電線將數據傳輸至智能裝置及充電（輸出功率上限為 96W），安全穩定及靈活。此外，這款 LG UltraWide 顯示器亦配備與各種裝置兼容的 USB 3.0、HDMI 及 DisplayPort。

Thunderbolt™ 4 及多連接埠帶來輕鬆的控制及連接性。

數據傳輸速度高達 40 Gb/s

數據傳輸速度高達 40 Gb/s

充電率高達 96W

充電率高達 96W

高達 5K2K 顯示器

高達 5K2K 顯示器

*模擬影像以便理解。

設有 Thunderbolt™ 及 DisplayPort 的連接埠設置有助於建立快捷高效的工作台。
5K 連接埠

快捷、有效率的工作平台

Thunderbolt™ 連接埠支援 Daisy Chain 設定 因此，您可以透過連接兩台顯示器和一台筆記型電腦來建立一個高效的工作站。

*此為示意圖，以便理解產品功能。

*可透過包裝附送的 USB Type-C™ 連接線來進行連接。

  • 閱讀模式
  • 豐富色彩, 低藍光
豐富色彩, 低藍光

保持色彩品質 同時提高觀賞舒適度

LG 的色彩生動，獲得了 TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® 顯示低藍光認證。透過 RGB 硬件和軟件調整，保護雙眼免受藍光傷害，同時保持生動色彩。

*TÜV Rheinland 認證 ID（低藍光 - 硬件解決方案）：1111246137
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。

自動調節亮度

光度感測能令光位更亮、暗位更深，以提供舒適的工作環境。
光度感測能令暗位更深。

夜景

光度感測能令光位更亮。

日景

*模擬影像以便理解。

舒適的工作空間

一鍵式支架無需其他設備即可輕鬆完成安裝，你可以透過高度、傾斜度及旋軸調整將顯示器自訂至最佳位置。

一鍵式支架

高度 110 毫米 / 傾斜度 -5~20˚

旋軸 -15~15˚

*上方模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。

置身其中的遊戲體驗

如置身其中的遊戲體驗

*模擬影像以便理解。

AMD FreeSync™

遊戲用家可在清晰流暢的遊戲中，盡享流暢無比體驗。

Dynamic Action Sync

透過 Dynamic Action Sync 減少輸入延遲，有助遊戲用家即時捕捉關鍵一刻。

Black Stabilizer

在漆黑的場景也能讓玩家清晰看到整個畫面，讓玩家清楚看到在漆黑中準備攻擊敵人。

重低音揚聲器

設有重低音的 10W 立體聲揚聲器，帶來沉浸體驗。
列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    39.7

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    2500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    72

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0(↑)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1050 x 510 x 250

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    12.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    10.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    16.6

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • HW Calibration

    硬件校正就緒

  • Auto Brightness

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Auto Input Switch

    支援

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

  • Others (Features)

    低藍光

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2021

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    支援 (In 1組 / Out 1組)

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    支援

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • Daisy Chain

    支援 (UHD/60Hz)

  • USB Upstream Port

    支援 (經由 Thunderbolt)

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (2組/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    內置電源

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    88W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    57W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 1.2W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    支援

  • Thunderbolt

    支援

  • USB-C

    支援

  • Display Port

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    39.7

  • Size [cm]

    100.859

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1815 x 0.1815

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    72

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    2500R

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    支援

  • Dual Controller

    支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

SOUND

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

LG 為您精選