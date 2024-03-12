We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
我的 LG 帳戶
如何更改我的密碼？
- 請輸入您的電郵地址，以取得更改密碼的連結。
- 以防您因沒有接收到電郵而返回此頁面，請檢查垃圾郵箱。
- 如您無法在收件箱找到該電郵，別忘記查看垃圾郵件箱。