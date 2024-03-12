About Cookies on This Site

LG ProBeam 5,000 ANSI 流明 4K 鐳射投影機

LG ProBeam 5,000 ANSI 流明 4K 鐳射投影機

BU50NST

LG ProBeam 5,000 ANSI 流明 4K 鐳射投影機

(0)

LG ProBeam 標誌，以及該產品榮獲 2020 年紅點設計獎

LG ProBeam

專為商業創新而設

影像

4K UHD 3840 x 2160 l 5 000 ANSI lúmenov

智能

Bezdrôtové pripojenie l webOS

使用性

Posun obrazu H ± 20 %, V ± 50 % l Priblíženie 1,6x
真 4K 鐳射

高清解像度　適合大空間場地

LG ProBeam 採用 4K UHD 鐳射技術，即使在高達 300 吋的大螢幕上，也能以 830 萬像素帶來令人驚嘆的視覺效果。

支援 WUXGA 1920 X 1200 和 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

5,000 ANSI 流明：將簡報效能最大化
5,000 ANSI 流明

將簡報效能最大化

5,000 ANSI 高流明亮度帶來影像準確性和清晰度，即使在明亮的會議室內也能不降低影像品質，從而提升商務會議的效率。
縮放調整自如

適合任何行業應用

企業 ：效率與生產力

這款商務投影機專為商務會議、發佈會和協作而設，提高工作效率和生產力。

醫院 ：精確診斷

精準顏色提升閱讀準確度，加上 DICOM 功能，帶來精確診斷。

教育：高效視聽教學

打造虛擬學習空間，讓每個學生在視聽刺激下，積極參與課堂並分享內容。
企業 ：效率與生產力

這款商務投影機專為商務會議、發佈會和協作而設，提高工作效率和生產力。
醫院 ：精確診斷

精準顏色提升閱讀準確度，加上 DICOM 功能，帶來精確診斷。
教育：高效視聽教學

打造虛擬學習空間，讓每個學生在視聽刺激下，積極參與課堂並分享內容。

HDBaseT™ 以一條連接線傳輸五種訊號

HDBaseT™ 是一種僅透過一根長距離連接線，傳輸超高清影音訊號、乙太網路、控制訊號、USB 及高達 100W 功率的全球標準。LG Probeam 採用最新 HDBaseT™，提供高品質視聽體驗、消除連接線的凌亂感，不論安裝於什麼位置，都不會影響其絕佳性能和品質。

*DICOM (醫療數位影像傳輸協定)：BU50NST 符合醫療數位影像傳輸標準，其效能適合實際醫療使用。

安裝簡單方便

借助鏡頭移位 (水平 ±20%，垂直 ±50%) 和縮放 x1.6倍的 功能，投影機安裝於任何地方，也可將螢幕設定至正確的尺寸和位置。

12 點影像扭曲調整：更加簡單詳細
12 點影像扭曲調整

更加簡單詳細

可透過 12 點影像扭曲調整功能調整畫面變型及設置更精確的畫面。
最小的 4K 5,000 ANSI 流明投影機

完美輕巧的尺寸

LG BU50NST 不僅擁有 9.7公斤的輕巧機身，還擁有 4K 高解像度和 5,000 ANSI 流明亮度，完美配合任何商務空間。

最小的 4K 5,000 ANSI 投影機：完美輕巧的尺寸

webOS 螢幕鏡射 藍牙

智能無線連接

在智能通訊方面，透過無線螢幕鏡射 (Miracast®) 和藍牙連接輕鬆共享螢幕和音訊。更可透過 webOS 連接互聯網，並使用 Wi-Fi 網絡瀏覽參考資料。

投影機上的直播電視透過螢幕鏡射、Miracast 和藍牙連接其他裝置。

20,000 小時　持久鐳射

穩定清晰　高成本效益

強大的鐳射光源可顯示更明亮的影像，持續長達 20,000 小時。

播放 6,000 部電影無需更換光源

假設每天以此投影機播放 8 小時影片，鐳射光源可持續使用 7 年。

初始亮度更持久

LG BU50NST 可長時間保持初始亮度，並且保持 99% 的降低率，無需頻繁更換燈泡的高昂成本。(*傳統燈泡需於 5000 小時後更換。)
主要規格

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Zoom

    1.6x

  • Lens Shift

    YES ( 水平 ± 20% / 垂直 ± 50% )

所有規格

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

    YES

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    29dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    手動

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    廣角 2880 /長焦 4630 (@ 100")

  • Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    YES ( 水平 ± 20% / 垂直 ± 50% )

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Life Hours

    20,000 小時

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/原始/4:3/垂直變焦/全方位變焦

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Surround Audio

    YES

  • DTS-HD

    YES

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

SIZE

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (不含腳)

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.5

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9.7

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0～40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    達 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    YES

  • HDBaseT

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • IP control

    YES

  • RJ45

    1

  • RS-232C

    YES

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

FEATURES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES（開/關）

  • Background Image

    YES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Blank

    YES

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    Home

  • DICOM

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    YES

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Expert controlvADJ

    YES

  • File(Office) Viewer

    YES

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    YES

  • Image Flip

    YES（水平/垂直）

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.5（智能）

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES（開12秒關2秒）

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • TruMotion

    YES

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    YES（通過 TV Plus 應用程式）

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    頂部/底部 - 白色, 前/後 - 黑色

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    YES

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Leg-Stand

    YES (4 腳)

  • Local Key

    Joystick

ACCESSORY

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    YES

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

  • Remote Control - Normal

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    380W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU 內置)

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

