LG CineBeam PF510Q 便攜式智能投影機，配備簡易遙控器
LG CineBeam.
精巧設計
- 尺寸單手可握
- 紅外線簡易遙控器
智能操作
- webOS 及無線連線
- 藍牙音訊雙重輸出
影像
- 彈性屏幕尺寸
- 自動垂直梯形校正
操作直觀 簡單方便
*包裝內包括遙控器。
*需要連接互聯網及訂閱串流服務。
*支援服務可能因應不同地區而異。
智能無線連接
如何正確使用 Apple 裝置與 LG CineBeam
將影片從 Apple 裝置傳輸到 LG CineBeam
1. 找到您要傳輸的影片
2. 輕觸 AirPlay 圖示
3. 選擇您的 LG CineBeam 投影機
4. 如果投影機螢幕上出現 AirPlay 密碼，請在 Apple 裝置上輸入密碼
以 Apple 裝置鏡像輸出到 LG CineBeam
1. 打開控制中心
2. 輕觸螢幕鏡像
3. 從清單中選擇您的 LG CineBeam
4. 如果投影機螢幕上出現 AirPlay 密碼，請在 Apple 裝置上輸入密碼
在 LG CineBeam 上設定 HomeKit
1. 在 webOS22 6.0 的第 2 深度啟動器上，點擊 AirPlay
2. 按一下開啟設定並選擇「設定 HomeKit」
3. 使用您的 Apple 裝置掃描 LG CineBeam 上的 QR Code
4. 在 LG CineBeam 上完成 HomeKit 設定
*您的 Apple 裝置必須連接到與投影機相同的 Wi-Fi 網絡。
*Apple、Apple 標誌、Airplay、Apple TV 及 HomeKit 為 Apple Inc. 於美國及其他地區註冊的商標。
*此 LG CineBeam 支援 AirPlay 2，需配備 iOS 12.3 或以上版本或 macOS 10.14.5 或以上版本。
*支援 Android 或 Windows 8.1 及更高版本。
*支援藍牙 5.0 或以上版本。兩部已連結裝置的音訊或不同步。
高達 120 吋全高清解像度
彈性屏幕尺寸 帶來置身其中的影院體驗
全高清 (1920 x 1080) 解像度及精巧大小，讓您不論於家中或戶外，都能以 30 至 120 吋屏幕打造您的沉浸式影院。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
*運作時需接上電源線。
自動垂直梯形校正
LG 投影計算器
為您選擇的投影機模擬最合適的位置，
並計算最佳投影距離和影像尺寸。
主要規格
-
Native Resolution
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
450
-
Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
YES(垂直)
-
Output
5W Mono
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (高達 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Zoom
固定
所有規格
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/原始/4:3/垂直變焦/4 向變焦
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
450
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
白色
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 腳)
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
YES
FEATURES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
YES(垂直)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES（開/關）
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Image Flip
YES（水平/垂直）
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.0（智能）
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Processor
四核
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES（開啟 12 秒 ↓ / 關閉 2 秒）
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (Full HD)
-
Upscaler
YES (Full HD)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES（不支援 OCF/UEI IoT）
-
Background Image
YES
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
支援 Apple Homekit
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (高達 4K/30Hz)
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
HDR
HDR
-
HDR Tone Mapping
YES
-
Real Cinema
YES
-
Auto Keystone
YES(垂直)
-
Smooth Gradation
YES
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
達 1080p(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
2
-
RJ45
1
-
USB Type-A
1 (USB2.0)
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Life Hours
30,000 小時
-
Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
1
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
Full HD (1920x1080)
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
24dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
26dB(A)
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
30" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
60"@1.59m, 100"@2.65m
-
Throw Ratio
1.2
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
手動
-
Zoom
固定
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
148 x 148 x 66.5
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
簡單說明書
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice Pro)
-
Output
5W Mono
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES（通過）
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0～40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
62W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 65W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W