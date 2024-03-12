We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] LG 配件組合優惠
20/01/2025 ~ 30/04/2025
[ 官網獨家 ] 特選配件組合優惠
1. 汽車全方位清潔套裝: 吸塵機 濾網 + 電池 + 全方位清潔吸頭組 - 7 折
在購物車中加入以下配件各 1 件，即可享 7 折優惠
- LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp 吸塵機 Total Care Kit 全方位清潔吸頭組 AGF78838401
- LG CordZero™ A9 吸塵機電池 EAC63382208
- LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp 吸塵機 HEPA 濾網 ADQ74773930 / ADQ74773921 / ADQ74773923 / ADQ75798805 / ADQ75804702
2. 嬰兒護理清潔套裝: 吸塵機 濾網 + 電池 + 震動寢具吸頭 + 蒸氣地拖吸頭 - 6 折
在購物車中加入以下配件各 1 件，即可享 6 折優惠
- LG CordZero™ A9 吸塵機電池 EAC63382208
- LG CordZero™ 蒸氣地拖吸頭 AGB74615113
- LG CordZero™ 蒸氣專用電池組 ABQ30171608
- LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp 吸塵機 震動寢具吸頭 AGB74252416
- LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp 吸塵機 HEPA 濾網 ADQ74773930 / ADQ74773921 / ADQ74773923 / ADQ75798805 / ADQ75804702
