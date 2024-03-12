We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] 暑期快閃優惠
22/07/2024 ~ 29/07/2024
[ 低至 87 折 ] StanbyME 系列及 XBOOM 360 限時快閃
- LG StanbyME 可移動觸控螢幕 27ART10CKPL - $7,980 (原價 $8,980)
- LG StanbyME 喇叭 XT7S - $1,380 (原價 $1,590)
- XBOOM 360 XO2T 便攜式藍牙喇叭 XO2TBK - $1,280 (原價 $1,480)
- LG StanbyME Go 觸控螢幕 27LX5QKNA - $8,980 (原價 $9,980)
