家電特別優惠

14/05/2025 - 01/07/2025

由 5 月 14 日至 7 月 1 日，購買以下產品即送指定抽濕機 (29L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 型號 : MD17GQSE0) - 價值$4,990 :

WashTower

  • Objet Collection | 13公斤 1400轉 WashTower™  FWT1310GB

對門式雪櫃 

  • 422L InstaView™ 對門式雪櫃 F543EP95B
  • 647L 智能變頻式壓縮機 對門式雪櫃 S654MEEMFX
  • 658L 智能變頻式壓縮機 對門式雪櫃 S674MEPBJW

**請於產品購買頁面上在追加產品中點選抽濕機並將其添加到您的購物車**

