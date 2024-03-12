We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[網店限定] 生活家電組合優惠
購買指定大型家電，
可以優惠價加購特選小型家電產品，高達 6 折！
|指定大型家電
|以優惠價加購特選小型家電
|WashTower™ 一體式洗衣乾衣機 FWT1310GB
AeroTower Hit 三合一空氣淨化風扇 FH15GPCJ0
A9KPRO 無線吸塵機
A9T-CORE 無線吸塵機
AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几 AF20ROSE (瑰麗紅)
AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几 AF20CREAM (忌廉白)
|344L下置式智能雙門雪櫃 M342BE17
|Styler 衣物護理機 S3GNF (蒼林綠)
|Styler 衣物護理機 S3BNF (樺木白)
|647L InstaView Door-in-Door™ 雪櫃 S651MC78A
|458L InstaView Door-in-Door™ 雪櫃 F521MC78
