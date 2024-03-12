We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] LG Black OLED 限時快閃優惠
15/11/2024 ~ 30/11/2024
1. 全線 OLED 電視及特定音響產品可享照價 11 % off 折扣優惠
2. 特選影音產品可享照價 22 % off 折扣優惠
- 83 / 77 吋 LG OLED evo AI M4 4K 智能電視 OLED83M4PCA / OLED77M4PCA
- 55 吋 LG OLED evo AI G4 4K 智能電視 OLED55G4PCA
- 83 / 77 / 55 吋 LG OLED evo AI C4 4K 智能電視 OLED83C4PCA / OLED77C4PCA / OLED55C4PCA
- LG Dolby Atmos 3.1 聲道 Soundbar SG10TY
- LG Dolby Atmos 9.1.5 聲道 Soundbar S95TR
- LG Soundbar SC9S
- LG Soundbar S60T
- LG TONE Free T90S (黑色) TONE-T90S
- XBOOM 360 XO3 便攜式藍牙喇叭 (炭黑) XO3QBK
*此優惠不可與 50% Soundbar 及迎新優惠券同時使用，亦不會應用於免費加購之產品。
已成功加至您的購物車
補貨通知已經更新。