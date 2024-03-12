We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] LG 神秘快閃優惠
17/01/2025 ~ 20/01/2025
[ 低至 5 折* ] 特選產品限時快閃
- 42 吋 LG OLED evo AI C4 4K 智能電視 OLED42C4PCA - $8,104.5* (原價 $12,980)
- 48 吋 LG OLED AI B4 4K 智能電視 OLED48B4PCA - $9,007* (原價 $12,980)
- LG Soundbar S60T - $1,787* (原價 $3,580)
- LG TONE Free T90S (黑色) TONE-T90S - $893.5* (原價 $1,480)
- 32 吋 UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED 遊戲顯示器 32GS95UE-B - $9,007* (原價 $13,190)
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X 蒸氣無線吸塵機 A9X-STEAM - $7,662.2* (原價 $9,790)
- 26L PuriCare™ 雙迴轉變頻抽濕機 DD14GMWE0 - $4,043.2* (原價 $5,890)
*折扣以會員價及應用迎新優惠折扣後計算
