We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AP551ABFA
LG PuriCare™ 穿戴式空氣清新機 (時尚黑)
(0)
所有規格
合規性
-
原產地
韓國
-
產品類型（型號名稱）
穿戴式空氣清新機
過濾器
-
過濾器等級
HEPA H13
-
空氣清新機濾網
H13 級別 HEPA濾網
尺寸和重量
-
產品尺寸 - 闊x高x深（毫米）
142 x 109 x 52
-
包裝尺寸 - 闊x高x深（毫米）
180 x 148 x 143
-
重量（克）
94
功能特色
-
電池
1000mAh 內置式鋰電池
-
電池充電時間
約2小時
-
感應器
呼吸感應器
-
使用時間（充滿電量）
8小時(最大)
智能
-
USB 類型
USB C 充電接口
基本規格
-
顏色
時尚黑
-
運作時音量（高/低）
35 / 52