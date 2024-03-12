LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機

About Cookies on This Site

規格

AS55GDWU0

所有規格

基本規格

  • 建議面積 (㎡)

    51.5

  • CADR (CMH)

    400

  • 顏色

    白色

  • 風扇摩打類型

    變頻式摩打

  • 運作時音量（高/低）

    50 / 25

尺寸和重量

  • 產品重量（公斤）

    8.5

  • 產品尺寸 - 闊x高x深（毫米）

    360 x 500 x 360

功能特色

  • 兒童安全鎖

  • 360° 潔淨

  • 電池

    35 W

  • 濾網更換提醒

    支援

  • 納米離子

  • 粒子密度顯示

    PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, 以微米顯示

  • 遙控器

    支援

智能

  • 智能診斷

    支援

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    支援

過濾器

  • 空氣清新機濾網

    有害氣體全效濾網

合規性

  • 產品類型（型號名稱）

    360° 空氣清新機

