We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AS55GDWU0
LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
建議面積 (㎡)
51.5
-
CADR (CMH)
400
-
顏色
白色
-
風扇摩打類型
變頻式摩打
-
運作時音量（高/低）
50 / 25
尺寸和重量
-
產品重量（公斤）
8.5
-
產品尺寸 - 闊x高x深（毫米）
360 x 500 x 360
功能特色
-
兒童安全鎖
有
-
360° 潔淨
是
-
電池
35 W
-
濾網更換提醒
支援
-
納米離子
是
-
粒子密度顯示
PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, 以微米顯示
-
遙控器
支援
智能
-
智能診斷
支援
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
支援
過濾器
-
空氣清新機濾網
有害氣體全效濾網
合規性
-
產品類型（型號名稱）
360° 空氣清新機