空氣清新機

規格

評論

支援

空氣清新機

PS-V219CS

空氣清新機

(0)
LG PS-V219CS
列印

所有規格

AIR PURIFICATION

  • CADR (m3/h)

    222

  • Room Size (m2)

    34

REMOVES (ELIMINATION RATE %)

  • Formaldehyde

    96% (30m3, 2hours)

  • PM2.5

    > 99% (30m3, 40min)

  • SO2

    99% (30m3, 2hours)

  • NO2

    > 99% (30m3, 2hours)

  • TVOC

    99% (30m3, 2hours)

  • Benzene

    93% (30m3, 2hours)

  • Ammonia

    99% (30m3, 2hours)

FEATURES

  • Noise (dB)

    44/18

  • Power consumption

    19W

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Smart indicator

    Yes

  • Filter Change Indicator

    Yes

  • Size (W*D*H) mm

    470*200*450

  • Weight (kg)

    6.9 kg

  • Color

    AL Silver

LG 為您精選