We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PS-V219CS
空氣清新機
(0)
所有規格
AIR PURIFICATION
-
CADR (m3/h)
222
-
Room Size (m2)
34
REMOVES (ELIMINATION RATE %)
-
Formaldehyde
96% (30m3, 2hours)
-
PM2.5
> 99% (30m3, 40min)
-
SO2
99% (30m3, 2hours)
-
NO2
> 99% (30m3, 2hours)
-
TVOC
99% (30m3, 2hours)
-
Benzene
93% (30m3, 2hours)
-
Ammonia
99% (30m3, 2hours)
FEATURES
-
Noise (dB)
44/18
-
Power consumption
19W
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Smart indicator
Yes
-
Filter Change Indicator
Yes
-
Size (W*D*H) mm
470*200*450
-
Weight (kg)
6.9 kg
-
Color
AL Silver