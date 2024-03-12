We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PWKAUW01
LG PuriCare™ 穿戴式空氣清新機保護盒
(0)
所有規格
合規性
-
原產地
韓國
-
產品類型（型號名稱）
穿戴式空氣清新機保護盒(PWKAUW01)
智能
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
支援
-
USB 類型
USBC
基本規格
-
顏色
白色
-
輸入功率 (W)
7.7
-
額定電壓
DC5V / 1.8 A
尺寸和重量
-
產品尺寸 - 闊x高x深（毫米）
216 x 105 x 128
-
包裝尺寸 - 闊x高x深（毫米）
250 x 173 x 131
-
重量（克）
470
功能特色
-
電池充電時間
約2小時
-
Uvnano
支援